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  • Here comes the bass
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Discontinued

Wireless Headphones

TAH5205BK/00

2.4
| (29) Reviews

Available in

Black
Black
White
White
Here comes the bass
Cover your ears and feel that bass! These wireless over-ear headphones boast a BASS boost button for deeper bass at a touch. You get up to 29 hours play time, fast charging and a rock-solid Bluetooth connection. You won't miss a beat.
See all benefits

Here comes the bass

  • 40 mm drivers/closed-back

  • Light weight

  • Compact folding

  • Up to 29 hours play time

Powerful 40 mm neodymium drivers. BASS boost button.

Powerful 40 mm neodymium drivers. BASS boost button.

These over-ear headphones boast powerful 40 mm neodymium acoustic drivers that give you crisp sound and rich bass. When you want more, simply press the BASS boost button and you'll feel the difference instantly.

29 hours play time. USB-C charging.

29 hours play time. USB-C charging.

You get up to 29 hours play time from a 2 hour charge via USB-C. If you start running low on power, a quick 15 minute charge will keep the music playing for another 4 hours. The detachable inline cable lets you use these headphones wired, too.

Lightweight, adjustable cushioned headband.

Available in stylish matte colourways, these on-ear headphones boast a cushioned headband that's so light you'll barely feel it. The soft ear cups are clearly marked for left/right ears and can be angled until they feel just right.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.4

of 5

29

Reviews

21/05/2024

Nederland

Nederland

Philips employee

Verified buyer

geweldige product en mooie ziet uit

[Employee of philipsglobal] mijn docther heeft toevreden van het product. er is heel makelijk te gebrohen.

Pros

handig & goed quality

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAH5205WT Draadloze hoofdtelefoon

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAH5205WT Draadloze hoofdtelefoon

26/09/2024

Deutschland

Deutschland

Super Sound und mega bequem!

Ich habe mir die Philips 5000 Series Headphones geholt, und die sind einfach nur genial! Der Sound ist echt der Hammer, klar und mit richtig gutem Bass. Egal ob Musik, Podcast oder Telefonate – die Qualität überzeugt auf ganzer Linie. Und das Beste: Die Kopfhörer sind ultrabequem. Selbst nach Stunden merkt man kaum, dass man sie aufhat. Die Polster sind so weich, dass es fast schon luxuriös ist. Zudem ist das Design minimalistisch und stylisch – passt perfekt zu meinem Setup. Klare Kaufempfehlung für alle, die auf Komfort und guten Klang Wert legen!

Pros

Lange Akkulaufzeit und Guter Klang

Cons

Keine aktive Geräuschunterdrückung

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAH5205WT Kabellose Kopfhörer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAH5205WT Kabellose Kopfhörer

15/02/2024

Danmark

Danmark

Verified buyer

Letvægts komfortable høretelefoner

Med lang batterilevetid, super godt køb, lette og komfortable, bruges dagligt i flere timer uden gener

Pros

letvægt, komfort, batterilevetid

Cons

-

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAH5205BK Trådløse hovedtelefoner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAH5205BK Trådløse hovedtelefoner

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Disclaimers

  1. Function availability may vary based on mobile phone compatibility.

  2. Battery life of play time is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.