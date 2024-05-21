2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAH5205WT/00
40 mm drivers/closed-back
Light weight
Compact folding
Up to 29 hours play time
These over-ear headphones boast powerful 40 mm neodymium acoustic drivers that give you crisp sound and rich bass. When you want more, simply press the BASS boost button and you'll feel the difference instantly.
You get up to 29 hours play time from a 2 hour charge via USB-C. If you start running low on power, a quick 15 minute charge will keep the music playing for another 4 hours. The detachable inline cable lets you use these headphones wired, too.
Available in stylish matte colourways, these on-ear headphones boast a cushioned headband that's so light you'll barely feel it. The soft ear cups are clearly marked for left/right ears and can be angled until they feel just right.
2.4
of 5
29
Reviews
Mahmoud B
21/05/2024
Nederland
Philips employee
Verified buyer
geweldige product en mooie ziet uit
[Employee of philipsglobal] mijn docther heeft toevreden van het product. er is heel makelijk te gebrohen.
Pros
handig & goed quality
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAH5205WT Draadloze hoofdtelefoon
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAH5205WT Draadloze hoofdtelefoon
Oksi_G
26/09/2024
Deutschland
Super Sound und mega bequem!
Ich habe mir die Philips 5000 Series Headphones geholt, und die sind einfach nur genial! Der Sound ist echt der Hammer, klar und mit richtig gutem Bass. Egal ob Musik, Podcast oder Telefonate – die Qualität überzeugt auf ganzer Linie. Und das Beste: Die Kopfhörer sind ultrabequem. Selbst nach Stunden merkt man kaum, dass man sie aufhat. Die Polster sind so weich, dass es fast schon luxuriös ist. Zudem ist das Design minimalistisch und stylisch – passt perfekt zu meinem Setup. Klare Kaufempfehlung für alle, die auf Komfort und guten Klang Wert legen!
Pros
Lange Akkulaufzeit und Guter Klang
Cons
Keine aktive Geräuschunterdrückung
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAH5205WT Kabellose Kopfhörer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAH5205WT Kabellose Kopfhörer
Mammai
15/02/2024
Danmark
Verified buyer
Letvægts komfortable høretelefoner
Med lang batterilevetid, super godt køb, lette og komfortable, bruges dagligt i flere timer uden gener
Pros
letvægt, komfort, batterilevetid
Cons
-
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAH5205BK Trådløse hovedtelefoner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAH5205BK Trådløse hovedtelefoner
Function availability may vary based on mobile phone compatibility.
Battery life of play time is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.