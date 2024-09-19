2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAT1138BK/00
Hear your sounds clearly
Hear your sounds perfectly. These True Wireless headphones use 13 mm drivers for lush sound and punchy bass, and an AI mic for clear calls. IPX4 splash and sweat resistance, and a pocket-sized charging case for 15 hours of play time.
Clear call quality
13 mm drivers for punchy bass
Ergonomic design for comfort
IPX4 splash/sweat resistant
Hear your sounds the way they were meant to be heard. These headphones use custom-designed 13 mm dynamic drivers to bring you an amazing listening experience. The drivers' high power capacity enhances dynamics and bass, so you'll never miss a beat.
No matter how long your day is these headphones have got you covered. You get 5 hours play time and an extra 10 hours from the handy, pocket-sized charging case.
Don't let sounds from the world interrupt your listening. These headphones feature an AI microphone that uses an advanced AI algorithm to filter out the noise you don't want to hear and ensure clear call quality. Hear each other clearly every time.
4.1
of 5
7
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
ACHILLES 28
19/09/2024
Deutschland
Die Kopfhörer sind Hammer vom Klang
Jeden meiner Freunde und in meiner Familie würde ich dieses Produkt empfehlen.
Pros
Is perfekt für unterwegs
Cons
Keine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT1138BK True Wireless Kopfhörer
Date of Use 2024-08-19
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT1138BK True Wireless Kopfhörer
Date of Use 2024-08-19
Halstuch 87
27/04/2024
Deutschland
Verified buyer
Das Gerät ist in der Anwendung gans einfach.
Ich war überracht wie einfach die Bedienung war.Der Preis war auch super günstig.
Pros
Lange Akku laufzeit.
Cons
Keine.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT1138BK True Wireless Kopfhörer
Date of Use 2023-03-27
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT1138BK True Wireless Kopfhörer
Date of Use 2023-03-27
Aerith
27/03/2024
Deutschland
Absolute Kaufempfehlung bin mit der Qualität sehr
Habe dieses Produkt sehr günstig im Angebot erworben und war wegen des Preises skeptisch gewesen, aber die Marke Philips hat mich eigentlich auch immer schnell positiv überrascht- so auch dieses Produkt. Ich bin begeistert und bereue den schnäppchenkauf auch nicht
Pros
Gute Klang Qualität, Sound super, angenehm zu tragen im Ohr
Cons
bisher ist mir nix negatives aufgefallen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT1138BK True Wireless Kopfhörer
Date of Use 2024-02-27
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT1138BK True Wireless Kopfhörer
Date of Use 2024-02-27
Battery life of play time is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.