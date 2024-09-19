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Discontinued

True Wireless Headphones

TAT1138BL/00

4.1

| (7) Reviews | 86% recommend this product

Available in

Black
Black
Blue
Blue
White
White

Hear your sounds clearly

Hear your sounds perfectly. These True Wireless headphones use 13 mm drivers for lush sound and punchy bass, and an AI mic for clear calls. IPX4 splash and sweat resistance, and a pocket-sized charging case for 15 hours of play time.

See all benefits

Hear your sounds clearly

  • Clear call quality

  • 13 mm drivers for punchy bass

  • Ergonomic design for comfort

  • IPX4 splash/sweat resistant

Custom 13 mm drivers for rich sound and punchy bass

Hear your sounds the way they were meant to be heard. These headphones use custom-designed 13 mm dynamic drivers to bring you an amazing listening experience. The drivers' high power capacity enhances dynamics and bass, so you'll never miss a beat.

No worries. Up to 15 hours play time with the case

No matter how long your day is these headphones have got you covered. You get 5 hours play time and an extra 10 hours from the handy, pocket-sized charging case.

AI mic for clear call quality

Don't let sounds from the world interrupt your listening. These headphones feature an AI microphone that uses an advanced AI algorithm to filter out the noise you don't want to hear and ensure clear call quality. Hear each other clearly every time.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

7

Reviews

86%

recommend this product

3
2

19/09/2024

Deutschland

Deutschland

Die Kopfhörer sind Hammer vom Klang

Jeden meiner Freunde und in meiner Familie würde ich dieses Produkt empfehlen.

Pros

Is perfekt für unterwegs

Cons

Keine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT1138BK True Wireless Kopfhörer

Date of Use 2024-08-19

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT1138BK True Wireless Kopfhörer

Date of Use 2024-08-19

27/04/2024

Deutschland

Deutschland

Verified buyer

Das Gerät ist in der Anwendung gans einfach.

Ich war überracht wie einfach die Bedienung war.Der Preis war auch super günstig.

Pros

Lange Akku laufzeit.

Cons

Keine.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT1138BK True Wireless Kopfhörer

Date of Use 2023-03-27

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT1138BK True Wireless Kopfhörer

Date of Use 2023-03-27

27/03/2024

Deutschland

Deutschland

Absolute Kaufempfehlung bin mit der Qualität sehr

Habe dieses Produkt sehr günstig im Angebot erworben und war wegen des Preises skeptisch gewesen, aber die Marke Philips hat mich eigentlich auch immer schnell positiv überrascht- so auch dieses Produkt. Ich bin begeistert und bereue den schnäppchenkauf auch nicht

Pros

Gute Klang Qualität, Sound super, angenehm zu tragen im Ohr

Cons

bisher ist mir nix negatives aufgefallen

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT1138BK True Wireless Kopfhörer

Date of Use 2024-02-27

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT1138BK True Wireless Kopfhörer

Date of Use 2024-02-27

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Disclaimers

  1. Battery life of play time is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.