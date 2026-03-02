Search terms

      Tune out the noise, love the fit

      Flow through your days with the true wireless earbuds that feel lighter, fit better and sound great. Active noise cancelling lets you listen free from distractions, while textured eartips keep the buds comfortably in place.

      Available in:

      Tune out the noise, love the fit

      • Small buds. Comfort fit
      • Active Noise Cancelling
      • 4 mic technology
      • Natural sound. Dynamic bass

      Great sound from the everyday buds that fit like a dream

      SecureFit textured ear tips bring you a fit that feels lighter and more comfortable, while creating a good seal for even better sound. Features like Dynamic Bass will let you enjoy the full power of your favourite tunes even if listening quietly.

      Always hear your music with Active Noise Cancelling

      Active noise cancellation reduces external noise so you can focus on your tunes, podcasts and calls. You can turn it on or off via the earbuds or our companion app, and Awareness Mode will let outside sounds back in.

      4 mic technology. Clearer calls, even in crowded places

      These headphones boast a four-mic setup, and two of those mics plus an AI noise-reduction algorithm combine to bring you super-clear calls. Even if you're in a busy cafe, your voice will come through clearly and the person you're speaking to won't be distracted by what's going on around you.

      Bluetooth® multipoint connectivity and easy pairing

      Compatibility with the latest Bluetooth® 6.0 devices lets you stream without annoying dips in the sound, and you can connect to two devices at once. Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair are supported too.

      IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

      Never mind the weather, an IPX4 rating means these earbuds are splash resistant so they don't mind a little rain! Wearing them on a particularly hot day? They won't mind a little sweat either.

      Pocket-sized charging case with lanyard hole

      The small charging case slips easily into a pocket, or you can attach a strap to the lanyard hole and hang the case from your bag or belt loop. Mono mode means you can use either earbud while the other one charges.

      Up to 36 hours of play time with the case

      With noise cancelling off, you get 8 hours of play time from a full charge and an extra 28 hours from the charging case (with noise cancelling on, you get 6 hours and an extra 21 from the case). For a quick boost, 10 minutes in the case gives you an extra 2 hours. The case can be charged via USB-C.

      Philips Headphones app. Customise your experience

      Feel like your music's missing something? Our companion app features EQ, an intuitive equalizer that lets you tweak the sound and explore different EQ settings using your fingertips. You can also use the app to activate Dynamic Bass, manage connected devices, update firmware and more.

      Warm, natural sound. Philips sound signature

      The custom drivers in these headphones are tuned to the Philips sound signature, which brings you warm, natural sound with deep bass. Whatever you're listening to, you'll love what you hear.

      GRS-certified recycled plastic. Responsible packaging

      We use post-consumer recycled plastics in our products, and our packaging is made from FSC-certified recycled carboard with inserts printed on recycled paper.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Frequency range
        20 - 20,000 Hz
        Speaker diameter
        10 mm
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        3 mW
        Sensitivity
        105 dB±2 dB (1 kHz, 126 mV)
        Driver type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        6.0
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m
        Multipoint connection
        Yes
        Supported codec
        SBC

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        43.50  cm
        Number of consumer packages
        24
        Width
        24.50  cm
        Gross weight
        2.95  kg
        Height
        12.50  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 17812 7
        Net weight
        1.42  kg
        Tare weight
        1.53  kg

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes
        Water resistance
        IPX4
        Philips Headphones app support
        Yes
        Mono mode for TWS
        Yes
        Firmware updates possible
        Yes
        Type of controls
        Touch
        Google Fast Pair
        Yes
        Microsoft Swift Pair
        Yes

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        11.30  cm
        Number of consumer packages
        3
        Width
        10.40  cm
        Height
        10.00  cm
        Net weight
        0.18  kg
        Gross weight
        0.32  kg
        Tare weight
        0.14  kg
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 17812 4

      • Power

        Number of batteries
        3 pcs
        Charging time
        2  hour(s)
        Music play time (ANC on)
        6 + 21  hour(s)
        Music play time (ANC off)
        8 + 28  hour(s)
        Fast charging time
        10 mins for 2 hrs
        Battery type (Charging case)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)
        Battery type (Earbud)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)
        Battery weight (Total)
        10.1  g
        Battery capacity (Case)
        410  mAh
        Battery capacity (Earbud)
        50  mAh

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        11.2  cm
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        9.6  cm
        Depth
        3.4  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 17812 0
        Gross weight
        0.085  kg
        Net weight
        0.059  kg
        Tare weight
        0.026  kg

      • Accessories

        Quick Start Guide
        Yes
        Eartips
        3 pairs (S/M/L)
        Charging case
        Yes

      • Design

        Colour
        Black
        Wearing style
        In-ear
        Ear coupling material
        Silicone
        Ear fitting
        In-ear
        In-ear fitting type
        Silicone ear-tip

      • Telecommunication

        Microphone for call
        2 mics for each side

      • Dimensions

        Charging case dimension (W x D x H)
        3.83 x 2.65 x 5.73  cm
        Earbud dimension (W x D x H)
        1.51 x 2.16 x 1.87  cm
        Total weight
        0.034  kg

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20821 6

      • ANC features

        ANC technology
        FF
        Awareness mode
        Yes
        Microphone for ANC
        2 mic
        ANC (Active Noise Cancelling)
        Yes

      • Voice assistant

        Voice assistant compatible
        • Apple Siri
        • Google Assistant
        Voice assistant activation
        Multi-Function touch
        Voice assistant support
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Plastic shell
        contains 55% GRS certified recycled post-consumer Polycarbonate TE-00132492

