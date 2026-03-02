Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
TAT2200WT/00
Tune out the noise, love the fit
Flow through your days with the true wireless earbuds that feel lighter, fit better and sound great. Active noise cancelling lets you listen free from distractions, while textured eartips keep the buds comfortably in place.See all benefits
Available in:
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
True wireless headphones
total
recurring payment
SecureFit textured ear tips bring you a fit that feels lighter and more comfortable, while creating a good seal for even better sound. Features like Dynamic Bass will let you enjoy the full power of your favourite tunes even if listening quietly.
Active noise cancellation reduces external noise so you can focus on your tunes, podcasts and calls. You can turn it on or off via the earbuds or our companion app, and Awareness Mode will let outside sounds back in.
These headphones boast a four-mic setup, and two of those mics plus an AI noise-reduction algorithm combine to bring you super-clear calls. Even if you're in a busy cafe, your voice will come through clearly and the person you're speaking to won't be distracted by what's going on around you.
Compatibility with the latest Bluetooth® 6.0 devices lets you stream without annoying dips in the sound, and you can connect to two devices at once. Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair are supported too.
Never mind the weather, an IPX4 rating means these earbuds are splash resistant so they don't mind a little rain! Wearing them on a particularly hot day? They won't mind a little sweat either.
The small charging case slips easily into a pocket, or you can attach a strap to the lanyard hole and hang the case from your bag or belt loop. Mono mode means you can use either earbud while the other one charges.
With noise cancelling off, you get 8 hours of play time from a full charge and an extra 28 hours from the charging case (with noise cancelling on, you get 6 hours and an extra 21 from the case). For a quick boost, 10 minutes in the case gives you an extra 2 hours. The case can be charged via USB-C.
Feel like your music's missing something? Our companion app features EQ, an intuitive equalizer that lets you tweak the sound and explore different EQ settings using your fingertips. You can also use the app to activate Dynamic Bass, manage connected devices, update firmware and more.
The custom drivers in these headphones are tuned to the Philips sound signature, which brings you warm, natural sound with deep bass. Whatever you're listening to, you'll love what you hear.
We use post-consumer recycled plastics in our products, and our packaging is made from FSC-certified recycled carboard with inserts printed on recycled paper.
Sound
Connectivity
Outer Carton
Convenience
Inner Carton
Power
Packaging dimensions
Accessories
Design
Telecommunication
Dimensions
UPC
ANC features
Voice assistant
Sustainability
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.