Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    In-ear true wireless headphones

    TAT2205WT/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Always ready to go Always ready to go Always ready to go
      -{discount-value}

      In-ear true wireless headphones

      TAT2205WT/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Always ready to go

      Is there anything more useful than true wireless headphones with a charging case that fits in the pocket of your slim-fit jeans? These splash- and sweat-resistant in-ear headphones give you great sound and up to 12 hours of play time. See all benefits

      In-ear true wireless headphones

      Always ready to go

      Is there anything more useful than true wireless headphones with a charging case that fits in the pocket of your slim-fit jeans? These splash- and sweat-resistant in-ear headphones give you great sound and up to 12 hours of play time. See all benefits

      Always ready to go

      Is there anything more useful than true wireless headphones with a charging case that fits in the pocket of your slim-fit jeans? These splash- and sweat-resistant in-ear headphones give you great sound and up to 12 hours of play time. See all benefits

      In-ear true wireless headphones

      Always ready to go

      Is there anything more useful than true wireless headphones with a charging case that fits in the pocket of your slim-fit jeans? These splash- and sweat-resistant in-ear headphones give you great sound and up to 12 hours of play time. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all wireless-headphones

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        In-ear true wireless headphones

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Always ready to go

        • 6 mm drivers/closed-back
        • Bluetooth®

        IPX4 splash- and sweat-resistant

        The small charging case couldn't be more convenient, and these true wireless headphones are also resistant to splashing from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.

        Super-small charging case for up to 12 hours of play time

        Hit the road with multiple charges in your pocket. You get up to 4 hours of play time from a single charge, plus 8 extra hours from a fully charged case. A short 15 minute charge in the case gives you an hour of play time. A full charge of the case takes 2 hours via USB-C.

        Secure, comfortable fit

        You get great sound from the 6 mm neodymium drivers and you can rock your tunes in real comfort thanks to the snug, lightweight design. Soft, interchangeable ear-tip covers help you find a comfortable in-ear fit.

        Earbud switches to control music and calls

        A button on each earbud makes it easy to control your listening. Skip or pause tracks, take or reject calls and more.

        Easily wake your smartphone's voice assistant

        Wake your phone's voice assistant without touching your phone. Ask smartphone¡¯s voice assistant to play music, get directions and check information and more.

        Smart pairing. Automatically find your Bluetooth device

        These earphones are ready to pair the instant you take them out of their charging case. Once they're paired, the earphones remember the last device they were paired with.

        Technical Specifications

        • Connectivity

          Microphone
          Built-in microphone
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • HFP
          • HSP
          • AVRCP
          Bluetooth version
          5.1
          Maximum range
          Up to 10  m

        • Design

          Colour
          White

        • Accessories

          Quick start guide
          Yes
          USB cable
          USB (Type-A to Type-C) cable
          Ear caps
          3 Sizes

        • Convenience

          Call Management
          • Answer/End Call
          • Reject Call
          • Switch between 2 calls

        • Power

          Battery type
          Lithium-ion
          Music play time
          4 + 8  hr
          Standby time
          50 hr
          Talk time
          3 hr
          Rechargeable
          Yes

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Diaphragm
          PET
          Magnet type
          NdFeB
          Speaker diameter
          6 mm
          Frequency response
          20 - 20,000  Hz
          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Sensitivity
          90  dB

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          0.5  kg
          GTIN
          2 48 95229 10993 7
          Height
          10.4  cm
          Length
          18.7  cm
          Net weight
          0.096  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Tare weight
          0.404  kg
          Width
          12.8  cm

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          4.25  kg
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 10993 0
          Height
          24.5  cm
          Length
          37.5  cm
          Net weight
          0.768  kg
          Number of consumer packages
          24
          Tare weight
          3.482  kg
          Width
          27.5  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          4  cm
          EAN
          48 95229 10993 3
          Gross weight
          0.153  kg
          Height
          18  cm
          Net weight
          0.032  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Tare weight
          0.121  kg
          Width
          9.5  cm

        • Product dimensions

          Depth
          3.7  cm
          Height
          2.9  cm
          Weight
          0.032  kg
          Width
          5.5  cm

        • UPC

          UPC
          8 40063 20127 9

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item