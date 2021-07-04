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All series

  • Always ready to go
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  • Always ready to go

Discontinued

2000 seriesIn-ear true wireless headphones

TAT2205RD/00

3.6
| (32) Reviews

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Always ready to go
Is there anything more useful than true wireless headphones with a charging case that fits in the pocket of your slim-fit jeans? These splash- and sweat-resistant in-ear headphones give you great sound and up to 12 hours of play time.
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Always ready to go

  • 6 mm drivers/closed-back

  • Bluetooth®

IPX4 splash- and sweat-resistant

The small charging case couldn't be more convenient, and these true wireless headphones are also resistant to splashing from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.

Super-small charging case for up to 12 hours of play time

Hit the road with multiple charges in your pocket. You get up to 4 hours of play time from a single charge, plus 8 extra hours from a fully charged case. A short 15 minute charge in the case gives you an hour of play time. A full charge of the case takes 2 hours via USB-C.

Secure, comfortable fit

You get great sound from the 6 mm neodymium drivers and you can rock your tunes in real comfort thanks to the snug, lightweight design. Soft, interchangeable ear-tip covers help you find a comfortable in-ear fit.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.6

of 5

32

Reviews

04/07/2021

Nederland

Nederland

Geweldig Geluid

Goed geluid klein dus geen grote tas ofz nodig . Ben heel blij

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2000 series TAT2205WT Volledig draadloze in-ear-koptelefoon

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2000 series TAT2205WT Volledig draadloze in-ear-koptelefoon

08/05/2023

Deutschland

Deutschland

Sehr gute Kopfhörer

Sehr gute Kopfhörer passen super Audio ist top und Akku reich locker den ganzen tag

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2000 series TAT2205WT In-Ear True Wireless Kopfhörer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2000 series TAT2205WT In-Ear True Wireless Kopfhörer

13/03/2021

Deutschland

Deutschland

Verified buyer

Super Gerät mit top klang

Es ist ein wirklich guter Glang und auch der Sitz im Ohr ist sehen gut

Pros

Klein und günstig

Cons

Keine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2000 series TAT2205BK In-Ear True Wireless Kopfhörer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2000 series TAT2205BK In-Ear True Wireless Kopfhörer

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