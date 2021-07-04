2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAT2205BK/00
6 mm drivers/closed-back
Bluetooth®
The small charging case couldn't be more convenient, and these true wireless headphones are also resistant to splashing from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.
Hit the road with multiple charges in your pocket. You get up to 4 hours of play time from a single charge, plus 8 extra hours from a fully charged case. A short 15 minute charge in the case gives you an hour of play time. A full charge of the case takes 2 hours via USB-C.
You get great sound from the 6 mm neodymium drivers and you can rock your tunes in real comfort thanks to the snug, lightweight design. Soft, interchangeable ear-tip covers help you find a comfortable in-ear fit.
3.6
of 5
32
Reviews
Harry p
04/07/2021
Nederland
Geweldig Geluid
Goed geluid klein dus geen grote tas ofz nodig . Ben heel blij
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 series TAT2205WT Volledig draadloze in-ear-koptelefoon
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 series TAT2205WT Volledig draadloze in-ear-koptelefoon
FleckiJ
08/05/2023
Deutschland
Sehr gute Kopfhörer
Sehr gute Kopfhörer passen super Audio ist top und Akku reich locker den ganzen tag
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 series TAT2205WT In-Ear True Wireless Kopfhörer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 series TAT2205WT In-Ear True Wireless Kopfhörer
Odin64
13/03/2021
Deutschland
Verified buyer
Super Gerät mit top klang
Es ist ein wirklich guter Glang und auch der Sitz im Ohr ist sehen gut
Pros
Klein und günstig
Cons
Keine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 series TAT2205BK In-Ear True Wireless Kopfhörer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 series TAT2205BK In-Ear True Wireless Kopfhörer