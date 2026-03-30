Up to 48 hours of play time. Pocket-sized charging case

With noise cancelling off, you get 12 hours of play time from a full charge and an extra 36 hours from the pocket-sized charging case (with noise cancelling on, you get 8 hours and an extra 24 from the case). For a quick boost, 10 minutes of charging gives you an extra 2 hours. The case can be charged via USB-C.