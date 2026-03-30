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    • Set the vibe, love the fit Set the vibe, love the fit Set the vibe, love the fit

      True wireless headphones

      TAT3000WT/00

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Set the vibe, love the fit

      Listen freely with true wireless earbuds that feel lighter, fit better and sound rich, warm and detailed. Adaptive Noise Cancelling responds to your surroundings, while Cafe and Lounge modes let your music hang back and set the vibe.

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      Set the vibe, love the fit

      • Small buds. Comfort fit.
      • Adaptive Noise Cancelling
      • 6 mic technology
      • Detailed, natural sound

      Detailed sound, comfort fit, and Spatial Audio modes

      SecureFit textured eartips bring you a fit that feels lighter and more comfortable, while creating a good seal for even better sound. Philips Spatial Audio features include Cafe and Lounge modes, which make your music sound like part of the background ambience: great for focusing on a task while listening.

      Immerse freely with Adaptive Noise Cancelling

      Adaptive noise cancellation quickly reacts to your surroundings to suppress external noise, including wind, in real time. If you want to hear what's going on around you, Awareness Mode lets outside sounds back in. Quick Awareness enhances voices, so you can have a conversation without removing your headphones.

      Stable Bluetooth® multipoint connection and Auracast™

      Bluetooth® 6.0 ensures a fast, steady connection, and support for Auracast™ lets you listen to public broadcasts on your travels. You can connect to two Bluetooth® devices at once and manage connected devices via our app—plus Microsoft Swift Pair makes life easy for Windows users.

      6 mic technology. Clearer calls, even in crowded places

      These headphones boast a six-mic setup, and three of those mics plus an AI noise-reduction algorithm combine to bring you super-clear calls. Even if you're in a busy cafe, your voice will come through clearly and the person you're speaking to won't be distracted by what's going on around you.

      IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

      Never mind the weather, an IPX4 rating means these earbuds are splash resistant so they don't mind a little rain! Wearing them on a particularly hot day? They won't mind a little sweat either.

      Up to 48 hours of play time. Pocket-sized charging case

      With noise cancelling off, you get 12 hours of play time from a full charge and an extra 36 hours from the pocket-sized charging case (with noise cancelling on, you get 8 hours and an extra 24 from the case). For a quick boost, 10 minutes of charging gives you an extra 2 hours. The case can be charged via USB-C.

      Philips Headphones app. Customise your experience

      Feel like your music's missing something? Our companion app features EQ, an intuitive equalizer that lets you tweak the sound and explore different EQ settings using your fingertips. You can also use the app to activate Dynamic Bass, manage connected devices, update firmware and more.

      Warm, natural sound. Philips sound signature

      The custom drivers in these headphones are tuned to the Philips sound signature, which brings you warm, natural sound with deep bass. Whatever you're listening to, you'll love what you hear.

      GRS-certified recycled plastic. Responsible packaging

      We use post-consumer recycled plastics in our products, and our packaging is made from FSC-certified recycled carboard with inserts printed on recycled paper.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Frequency range
        20 - 20,000 Hz
        Speaker diameter
        10 mm
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        5 mW
        Sensitivity
        106 dB (1 kHz, 179 mV)
        Driver type
        Dynamic

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        6.0
        Bluetooth profiles
        • HFP
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m
        Multipoint connection
        Yes
        Supported codec
        • SBC
        • LC3

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        26.50  cm
        Number of consumer packages
        24
        Width
        23.00  cm
        Gross weight
        3.05  kg
        Height
        22.50  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 17895 0
        Net weight
        1.57  kg
        Tare weight
        1.48  kg

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes
        Water resistance
        IPX4
        Philips Headphones app support
        Yes
        Mono mode for TWS
        Yes
        Firmware updates possible
        Yes
        Type of controls
        Touch
        Google Fast Pair
        Yes
        Microsoft Swift Pair
        Yes

      • Inner Carton

        Length
        12.30  cm
        Number of consumer packages
        3
        Width
        10.05  cm
        Height
        10.00  cm
        Net weight
        0.20  kg
        Gross weight
        0.336  kg
        Tare weight
        0.136  kg
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 17895 7

      • Power

        Number of batteries
        3 pcs
        Charging time
        2  hour(s)
        Music play time (ANC on)
        8 + 24  hour(s)
        Music play time (ANC off)
        12 + 36  hour(s)
        Fast charging time
        10 mins for 2 hrs
        Battery type (Charging case)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)
        Battery type (Earbud)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)
        Battery weight (Total)
        13.27  g
        Battery capacity (Case)
        600  mAh
        Battery capacity (Earbud)
        60  mAh

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        10.9  cm
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        9.6  cm
        Depth
        3.55  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 17895 3
        Gross weight
        0.093  kg
        Net weight
        0.066  kg
        Tare weight
        0.027  kg

      • Accessories

        Quick Start Guide
        Yes
        Eartips
        3 pairs (S/M/L)
        Charging case
        Yes

      • Design

        Colour
        White
        Wearing style
        In-ear
        Ear coupling material
        Silicone
        Ear fitting
        In-ear
        In-ear fitting type
        Silicone ear-tip

      • Telecommunication

        Microphone for call
        3 mics for each side

      • Dimensions

        Charging case dimension (W x D x H)
        6.21 x 2.80 x 4.89  cm
        Earbud dimension (W x D x H)
        3.21 x 2.38 x 2.07  cm
        Total weight
        0.052  kg

      • UPC

        UPC
        8 40063 20827 8

      • ANC features

        ANC technology
        Hybrid
        Awareness mode
        Yes
        Adaptive ANC
        Yes
        Microphone for ANC
        2 mic
        ANC (Active Noise Cancelling)
        Yes

      • Voice assistant

        Voice assistant compatible
        • Apple Siri
        • Google Assistant
        Voice assistant activation
        Multi-Function touch
        Voice assistant support
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Plastic shell
        contains 57% recycled post-consumer Polycarbonate TE-00132492

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