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2 year warranty
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Face Shavers
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Shaver series 5000X Wet and Dry electric shaver
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XP521/03
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User manual
EU Declaration of conformity - English (US)
USB Cable
ShaverAdjustable beard styler 1-5 mm
Shaver 5000, 7000, 8000Nose trimmer
Shaver Pouch
HQ87USB wall adapter
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