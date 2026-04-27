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Shaver series 5000X Wet and Dry electric shaver

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Shaver series 5000XWet and Dry electric shaver

XP521/03

Shaver series 5000X Wet and Dry electric shaver

New

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Manuals & Documentation

User manual

  • PDF file, 2.3 MB
  • 27 April 2026

EU Declaration of conformity - English (US)

  • PDF file, 702.7 kB
  • 2 September 2026

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