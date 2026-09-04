Philips Support My Philips nose trimmer doesn't work

If your nose trimmer doesn't work or won't turn on, there's a simple technique to determine the likely cause.

Twist the trimming head of your nose trimmer to remove it from the handle, then turn on the trimmer.

Does the small pin at the top of the handle spin when the trimming head is detached?

Check the trimming head for signs of damage, then deep-clean it using the instructions below.

Does nothing happen, even when the trimmer is switched on with no trimming head attached?

Many Philips nose trimmers are powered by non-rechargeable batteries, which need to be replaced from time to time. Try replacing the battery before trying again. If this doesn't resolve the issue, refer to the "Need further assistance?" section below.

Deep-cleaning method for Philips nose trimmers Simply stand your trimmer upside down in a glass or another tall, narrow vessel, with enough lukewarm water to submerge the metallic part of the cutting teeth. The handle of your nose trimmer should not be submerged in water at any time. After leaving the trimming head to soak for 30 minutes, rinse it under warm running water, then try switching on the trimmer. Need further assistance? If none of these tips help, your nose trimmer may be damaged internally. We recommend that you request a repair or exchange. 3. Replace the battery. If you own a nose trimmer which runs on disposable AA batteries, it is possible that it is time to replace them. To solve this issue simply replace the battery with a new one. When replacing the battery, make sure that the + and - poles of the battery point in the right direction. This is indicated on the battery compartment. 4. Clean the cutting unit. If you have confirmed that your Philips Nose Trimmer has a full battery and it is still not working, then it may not be working because it is dirty and the cutting unit is blocked. We advise that you clean your nose trimmer after each use for optimal performance.



Follow our cleaning advice below: Rinse the trimming head of the nose trimmer with lukewarm water. Switch on your nose trimmer after 15 seconds and switch off the appliance again after 5 seconds. Retry a few times. If rinsing the trimming head under the tap is not sufficient, immerse the trimming head in a glass of warm water for a few minutes. Do not put the handle of the trimmer in the water, as this can damage its internal machinery. Repeat step 1 again. If this does not help, detach the nose trimmer attachment and soak this part separately in water for 30 minutes. Reattach and repeat step 1 again. If the trimmer is operable again: carefully shake off excess water and let the trimmer air-dry. For best results, clean your nose trimmer after each use and lubricate the trimming head with a drop of the oil provided or sewing machine oil regularly. Are you still having issues with your Nose Trimmer? If none of these tips help, your Nose Trimmer may be damaged internally. We recommend that you request a repair or exchange for your Nose Trimmer.