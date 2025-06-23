How do I cut my hair with a Philips clipper or groomer?

1. Attach the desired comb to the clipper handle. If the attachments are not fitted correctly, the groomer may not work or give the desired results.



2. Set the desired length setting. You can do this by turning the length-setting wheel or attaching the correct click-on comb. Start trimming at a high length setting to familiarise yourself with the device and reduce the length setting gradually until you have reached the desired hair length.



3. Switch on the device.



4. Move the appliance gently and steadily, with light pressure against the direction of hair growth. Make sure that the flat part of the comb always stays in contact with your skin to obtain an even result.



5. Do not press the groomer too hard against your scalp or skin. You may accidentally change the settings which can result in an uneven trim.



Use the trimmer without the trimming comb to trim hair close to the skin (approx. 0.5 mm) or to contour the neckline and sideburns by holding it at a 90 degree angle. Move the groomer against the direction of hair growth in well-controlled movements. To remove stubborn hair, try moving the shaver in different directions. Be careful when you trim without a comb because the cutting unit removes every hair it touches.



6. Hair can collect in the hair chamber and the comb. Shake the hair off regularly in between turns and strokes. Once you have finished, turn the device off and clean the appliance, combs and hair chamber. Clean the device after each use. .