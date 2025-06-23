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How do I cut my hair with a Philips clipper or groomer?

Philips Hair Clippers are ideal for cutting your own hair or those of a friend or family member. In this article we provide details of how to cut your own hair, as well as some practical tips.

Note: some Philips multigroomers include attachments for cutting scalp hair. The information in this article is also relevant to multigroomers, but you may need to adjust the advice to suit your device.

The information on this page applies to the following models: MG3915/15 , MG3930/15 , MG3920/15 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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