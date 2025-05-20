How/when to replace the dust bag of my Philips HomeRun vacuum cleaner robot

The information below applies to XU5100 models.

If the orange LED in the middle of the station is flashing, this indicates that the dust bag is either full, not placed or not correctly placed.

Open the lid of the station. (see image A)

Press the release button and push the bag holder to the side (see image B)

Remove the dust bag. (see image C)

Dispose of the used dust bag (see image D)

Slide the cardboard piece of the new dust bag onto the bag holder. (see image E)

Push the bag holder back to its upright position until you hear a clicking sound. (see image F)

Close the lid of the station.

Note: The replacement dust bag model number is FC8022.

If the above solutions did not help solve the issue, contact us for further assistance.