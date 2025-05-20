2 year warranty
The information on this page applies to the following models: XU3100/01, XU3110/02, XU7100/01.
How/when to replace the dust bag of my Philips HomeRun vacuum cleaner robot
How to get the best result with my Philips HomeRun vacuum cleaner robot
How to get started with my Philips HomeRun vacuum cleaner robot
How do I create and manage maps in my Philips HomeRun app?
How to clean my house efficiently with my Philips HomeRun vacuum cleaner robot
Is the water tank of my Philips HomeRun vacuum cleaner robot dishwasher safe?
How to clean my Philips HomeRun vacuum cleaner robot