2 year warranty
Learning to set up and use your Philips Hands-free Electric Breast Pump correctly is important for a safe and comfortable pumping experience with efficient milk expression.
Use our helpful tools and how-to videos to learn how to do everything from assembly to pumping, cleaning and proper sizing.
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF543/11, SCD553/11, SCF531/11. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Can I use my double electric breast pump as a single pump?
How can I prevent milk from spilling from my Philips Avent Hands-free Breast Pump?
How should I warm up breast milk?
How should I store expressed breast milk?
How often should I replace my breast pump's parts?
How do I clean and disinfect my Philips Avent breast pump?
Can I use my pump while it is plugged into a power source?
Can I pump on one side and breastfeed on the other?
Can I trim the tubes to adjust the length?
When should I buy a breast pump?
How do I charge my Philips Avent electric breast pump?
Can I pump more milk using a higher suction level?
Why does my hands-free wearable breast pump cup fog up, and can I prevent it?
How long should I pump? When should I stop?
What bras work with my Philips Avent electric breast pump?
Why do my pump's display lights get dimmer or turn off?
Can I use hands-free cups with other Philips breast pumps?
What's my Philips Avent electric breast pump's max suction level?
How do I use the Philips Avent Hands-free Electric Breast Pump?
How do I choose the correct breast shield or nipple insert size?
What are the benefits of a hands-free pump?