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How do I use the Philips Avent Hands-free Electric Breast Pump?

Learning to set up and use your Philips Hands-free Electric Breast Pump correctly is important for a safe and comfortable pumping experience with efficient milk expression.

Use our helpful tools and how-to videos to learn how to do everything from assembly to pumping, cleaning and proper sizing.

The information on this page applies to the following models: SCF543/11, SCD553/11, SCF531/11. Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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