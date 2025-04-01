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What bras work with my Philips Avent electric breast pump?

Your Philips Avent electric breast pump is designed to be used with a variety of bras for easier, more comfortable pumping. Check the following wearing advice for your specific model.

The information on this page applies to the following models: SCD553/11 , SCF439/01 , SCF532/11 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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