Philips Support
What bras work with my Philips Avent electric breast pump?
Your Philips Avent electric breast pump is designed to be used with a variety of bras for easier, more comfortable pumping. Check the following wearing advice for your specific model.
- The shields and cups fit in most regular and nursing bras.
- If you feel uncomfortable while pumping, try switching to a stretchier bra (but not too stretchy so as to avoid the cups slipping during pumping).
- Wearing a wired bra is not recommended.
- Works well with most regular nursing bras.
- Works well with most pumping bras with larger slits for the pump funnel (the pump body cannot be attached through the bra).
- Using a pumping bra with circular holes instead of slits is not recommended.
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCD553/11 , SCF439/01 , SCF532/11 . Click here to show more product numbers ›