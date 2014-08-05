ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • Restyle with light
  • Restyle with light
  • Restyle with light
  • Restyle with light
  • Restyle with light
  • Restyle with light
  • Restyle with light
  • Restyle with light
  • Restyle with light
  • Restyle with light
  • Restyle with light
  • Restyle with light
  • Restyle with light
  • Restyle with light
  • Restyle with light
  • Restyle with light
  • Restyle with light
  • Restyle with light

Discontinued

ColorVisionYellow car headlight bulb

12342CVPYS2

5
| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product
Restyle with light
ColorVision adds a touch of colour to your car optics in blue, green, yellow or purple. These innovative coloured car bulbs are certified road-legal, so you can customise your ride while still projecting safe white light.
See all benefits

Add a touch of colour

Restyle with light

  • Type of lamp: H4

  • Pack of: 2

  • 12 V, 60/55 W

Available in most popular automotive lamp types: H4 and H7

Available in most popular automotive lamp types: H4 and H7

To find out which Philips ColorVision lamp fits your car, go to www.philips.com/automotive

Colour your lights blue, green, yellow or purple

Colour your lights blue, green, yellow or purple

Philips ColorVision allows to add a personalised touch of colour to your car optics. Choose from blue, green, yellow or purple and customise your ride.

Coloured car lamps that are certified road legal

Coloured car lamps that are certified road legal

ColorVision lamps comply with all ECE regulations and come with a certification card to prove they are road legal. Keep it with you in your car at all times.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

05/08/2014

Nederland

Nederland

Dit product geeft een subtiele kleur en veel beter zicht.

De lampen geven een subtiele gele/warme gloed, en het licht is veel helderder dan mijn oude verlichting! Daardoor heb je in de auto vele beter zicht, zonder daarbij de tegenliggers te verblinden. Ik gebruik de lampen in mijn Volkswagen Polo.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ColorVision 12342CVPYS2 Gele autolamp

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ColorVision 12342CVPYS2 Gele autolamp

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.