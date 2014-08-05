2 year warranty
Discontinued
12342CVPYS2
Type of lamp: H4
Pack of: 2
12 V, 60/55 W
To find out which Philips ColorVision lamp fits your car, go to www.philips.com/automotive
Philips ColorVision allows to add a personalised touch of colour to your car optics. Choose from blue, green, yellow or purple and customise your ride.
ColorVision lamps comply with all ECE regulations and come with a certification card to prove they are road legal. Keep it with you in your car at all times.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Mireille0
05/08/2014
Nederland
Dit product geeft een subtiele kleur en veel beter zicht.
De lampen geven een subtiele gele/warme gloed, en het licht is veel helderder dan mijn oude verlichting! Daardoor heb je in de auto vele beter zicht, zonder daarbij de tegenliggers te verblinden. Ik gebruik de lampen in mijn Volkswagen Polo.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ColorVision 12342CVPYS2 Gele autolamp
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ColorVision 12342CVPYS2 Gele autolamp