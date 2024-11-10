2 year warranty
12342VPC2
Type of lamp: H4
12 V, 60/55 W
Up to 60% more vision
Ultra-resistant car light
Number of bulbs: 2
For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.
It is highly recommended to change them in pairs for symmetrical light performance
Which 12V lamp for which function? Philips Automotive offering includes all car specific functions: high beam, low beam, front fog, front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, licence plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights.
3.8
of 5
256
Reviews
Joc 1983
10/11/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
For now is ok
Овој продукт за почеток е во ред, ќе Видиме за понатака дали ќе ги исполни мојте очекувања и гаранција.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb
Magsi
30/07/2015
United Kingdom
awesome product
my vehicle Toyota runs offroad and at high speeds at auto bahn. I need 4 such lamps to be comfortable in cabin at night ... even with sleepy eyes .. need to see distant and clear these originals are surely serving my needs better than other fake makes ... even there are copies of philips products in market ... but i preferred paying original price at amazon to get my hands on it ... and since its so good, i will have my uncles car also fit with it
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12342XV+S2 car headlight bulb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12342XV+S2 car headlight bulb
Analoge
23/10/2014
United Kingdom
OUTSTANDING FOR AN HALOGEN BULB
These bulbs are very brighter than the blue vision but not by far. but the beam is sharper than its previous x-treme vision and award winning ultra blue vision. Will I buy these bulb again????
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XV+S2 car headlight bulb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12972XV+S2 car headlight bulb