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  • Single product shot
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  • Product in-use photograph
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  • Product in-use photograph
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Discontinued

WhiteVisioncar headlight bulb

12362WHVB1

Safety has never been so attractive

Philips WhiteVision lights add an intense white Xenon look to your car headlights for a premium driving experience at night. The increased brightness with 60% whiter light makes WhiteVision the perfect combination of style and safety.

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Intense white Xenon effect

Safety has never been so attractive

  • Type of lamp: H11

  • Pack of: 1

  • 12 V, 55 W

  • Style

A premium driving experience with intense white Xenon effect

Outperforming any blue car bulbs on the market, Philips WhiteVision headlights are the right choice for drivers who want to drive with style without compromising on safety. With a high colour temperature and a stylish white cap, WhiteVision is the ultimate upgrade for your headlamps. The Philips-patented third generation coating technology is an evolutionary masterpiece making WhiteVision the first headlamp with a truly white light.

Crisp beam with intense white light

Crisp beam with intense white light

With up to 3700 Kelvin and an intense white light, Philips WhiteVision headlights illuminate the road ahead with a crisp white beam that eliminates darkness instantly. The premium beam for a premium driving experience.

White Xenon effect for a high-end look

WhiteVision gives your car lights the premium look of high-end cars.

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to standard halogen lamps

  2. Application varies per bulb type