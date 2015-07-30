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Discontinued

X-tremeVisioncar headlight bulb

12342XV+S2

3.5

| (2) Reviews

Take performance to the extreme

Philips X-tremeVision car bulbs are among the brightest you can buy. They outshine most other car lamps with up to 130% more brightness and a superior beam length. So you see further, react faster and drive safer.

See all benefits

Up to 130% brighter light

Take performance to the extreme

  • Type of lamp: H4

  • Pack of: 2

  • 12 V, 60/55 W

  • More light

Significantly whiter light to improve comfort and safety

The bright white light (3.500 K) is significantly whiter than standard headlamps. The Philips patented gradient coating technologyTM produces a more powerful light. So you can enjoy one of the brightest lighting performances and a highly comfortable night driving experience.

A lifetime of safety so you can see and be seen

A lifetime of safety so you can see and be seen

Every potential failure of a spare part is a risk for you and your vehicle. This is especially true for headlights. Every broken headlight lamp reduces visibility and safety for you and the oncoming traffic. Philips X-tremeVision is optimised for a long and reliable lifetime. So you can see and be seen for longer than with any other high-performance lamp.

Exceptional beam quality and performance

With a combination of more light and increased colour temperature, Philips X-tremeVision qualifies as one of the best performance beams in the halogen segment.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

2

Reviews

4
3
1

30/07/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

awesome product

my vehicle Toyota runs offroad and at high speeds at auto bahn. I need 4 such lamps to be comfortable in cabin at night ... even with sleepy eyes .. need to see distant and clear these originals are surely serving my needs better than other fake makes ... even there are copies of philips products in market ... but i preferred paying original price at amazon to get my hands on it ... and since its so good, i will have my uncles car also fit with it

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12342XV+S2 car headlight bulb

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12342XV+S2 car headlight bulb

08/10/2016

Suomi

Suomi

tehoilleen erittäin hyvä mutta EI pitkäiläinen poltin

Polttimot kestoltaan todella huonot alle 10 kk kestivät uudehkossa autossani ennen kuin langat poikki molemmista polttimoista, todella pettynyt vielä hintaansa nähden?

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12342XV+S2 auton ajovalopolttimo

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12342XV+S2 auton ajovalopolttimo

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