2 year warranty
Discontinued
12342XV+S2
Take performance to the extreme
Philips X-tremeVision car bulbs are among the brightest you can buy. They outshine most other car lamps with up to 130% more brightness and a superior beam length. So you see further, react faster and drive safer.
Type of lamp: H4
Pack of: 2
12 V, 60/55 W
More light
The bright white light (3.500 K) is significantly whiter than standard headlamps. The Philips patented gradient coating technologyTM produces a more powerful light. So you can enjoy one of the brightest lighting performances and a highly comfortable night driving experience.
Every potential failure of a spare part is a risk for you and your vehicle. This is especially true for headlights. Every broken headlight lamp reduces visibility and safety for you and the oncoming traffic. Philips X-tremeVision is optimised for a long and reliable lifetime. So you can see and be seen for longer than with any other high-performance lamp.
With a combination of more light and increased colour temperature, Philips X-tremeVision qualifies as one of the best performance beams in the halogen segment.
3.5
of 5
2
Reviews
Magsi
30/07/2015
United Kingdom
awesome product
my vehicle Toyota runs offroad and at high speeds at auto bahn. I need 4 such lamps to be comfortable in cabin at night ... even with sleepy eyes .. need to see distant and clear these originals are surely serving my needs better than other fake makes ... even there are copies of philips products in market ... but i preferred paying original price at amazon to get my hands on it ... and since its so good, i will have my uncles car also fit with it
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12342XV+S2 car headlight bulb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12342XV+S2 car headlight bulb
Urban
08/10/2016
Suomi
tehoilleen erittäin hyvä mutta EI pitkäiläinen poltin
Polttimot kestoltaan todella huonot alle 10 kk kestivät uudehkossa autossani ennen kuin langat poikki molemmista polttimoista, todella pettynyt vielä hintaansa nähden?
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12342XV+S2 auton ajovalopolttimo
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12342XV+S2 auton ajovalopolttimo