2 year warranty
Discontinued
V Line
21.5" (54.6 cm)
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content, which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of the LCD backlight, resulting in a super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior colour reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
SmartControl Lite is the next generation 3D icon-based GUI monitor control software. This allows the user to fine-tune most parameters of the monitor like Colour, Brightness, screen calibration, Multimedia, ID management etc. with the mouse.
SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyses the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colours and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.
4.3
of 5
12
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
marcelde
12/09/2013
België
Tres tres bon moniteur
Rien a redire pour le momment Image exellente temp de reponse formidable
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 226V4LSB Moniteur LCD avec rétroéclairage LED
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 226V4LSB Moniteur LCD avec rétroéclairage LED
AlessandroD
02/09/2013
Italia
Lo uso casa anche per il lavoro, sono un disegnatore, e mi trovo molto bene.
Rapporto qualita' prezzo, ottime, sono un disegnatore, la qualita', grafica e' buona, logicamente le dimensioni per il mio lavoro sono piccole, mi serviva un secondo monitor anche per altri motivi, ma in generale va' bene !
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 226V4LSB Monitor LCD con retroilluminazione LED
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 226V4LSB Monitor LCD con retroilluminazione LED
seb08
29/07/2013
France
Excellente qualité d'image.
Très bon rapport qualité/prix. Il s'adapte très facilement à la résolution optimale. Menu facilement accessible.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 226V4LSB Moniteur LCD avec rétroéclairage LED
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 226V4LSB Moniteur LCD avec rétroéclairage LED