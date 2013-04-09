2 year warranty
Discontinued
236G3DHSB/00
G Line
23" (58.4 cm)
3D, FPR glasses
Easy 3D ensures you get long hours of comfort while watching 3D thanks to the flicker-free, low ghosting performance. The compatible 3D glasses are lightweight and do not require batteries. Enjoy 3D easily at home today!
Entertain yourself with the light weight, easy-to-use polarised 3D glasses. These flicker free 3D glasses are not only easy to replace and maintain, but they are also affordable enough that finally your whole family has the option to obtain individual glasses. As there are no batteries or cables involved, you are now finally free to enjoy it as long as you want to.
Transform your 2D collection to 3D at the push of a button! Easily accessible via a hot key on the bezel, this feature will re-invent your favourite 2D collection of games, movies and video to 3D.
4.7
of 5
7
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Ricardo123
09/04/2013
Nederland
Zeer aan te bevelen
Goede monitor waar je veel veel plezier aan zult beleven. Smart image werkt ook zeer goed, het verbeterd de kwaliteit van een film, foto of game.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273G3DHSB 3D LCD monitor, LED backlight
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273G3DHSB 3D LCD monitor, LED backlight
DrLuis1937
08/09/2013
Italia
Prodotto eccellente e molto affidabile
Monitor affidabile e molto performante. Il display consente una visione molto precisa e dettagliata delle immagini, con contorni perfetti, senza sbavature o colori fuori registro. Impeccabile la visione 3D e l'HD a 1920x1080 con le porte HDMI. Nella confezione d'acquisto erano compresi gli occhiali attivi 3D G-line, che non hanno bisogno di presentazione, per la loro resa e precisione. Un prodotto, insomma, nella piena tradizione Philips.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273G3DHSB 3D LCD monitor, LED backlight
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273G3DHSB 3D LCD monitor, LED backlight
Jean87
23/04/2013
France
Bon produit à condition .... !
La Société "Philips" fournit avec cet écran un logiciel pour utiliser la 3D. Il serait bon et logique, que le SAV connaisse ce logiciel. Ne trouvant pas de solution et pensant que mon écran était en panne, , la Société "Philips" a procédé à un échange (logistique parfaite). Ayant le même problème avec ce nouvel écran, j'ai donc contacté la Société "Tridef" qui m'a donné la solution. Problème résolu, maintenant c'est un écran EXCELLENT
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273G3DHSB 3D LCD monitor, LED backlight
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273G3DHSB 3D LCD monitor, LED backlight
If you experience any discomfort such as dizziness, headache or disorientation, we recommend not watching 3D for extended periods of time.
Parents should monitor their children during 3D viewing and ensure they do not experience any discomfort as mentioned above. Watching 3D is not recommended for children under 6 years of age.
Please read the instruction manual carefully to learn more about 3D and health
For VGA card and other requirements for 3D operation, please visit www.philips.com/support for further details.