I am have used this screen for over a month and would like to share some thoughts. My PC has an XFX 6950 2GB graphics card and an Athlon X2 250 @ 3.9Ghz. Tridef recommended it to be used with a quad-core, but I am on the verge of an upgrade. 3D in movies: - I am using Total Media Theater 5 and ReClock (essential for sync) I was able to enjoy a movie using increased saturation to improve picture quality and reduce the appearance of some cross-talk. But the main improvement came from switching left/right signals, for some reason I was more comfortable with it. ReClock was telling me the display was running at 1080p48, but there is very little technical information of this display which I can not confirm. 3D in Games / Tridef 5.5: Most games run well using Tridef in 720p as the display is capable of running 3D at 720p60hz. However the picture controls are available on most video software but 3D gameplay requires a separate profile using CCC, the monitor alone can not help. Also if you can get your head around the number of errors that occur from tridef then its okay. A cross-fire setup should be your initial thought when it comes to HD3D. 2D Picture/Video: Its very good Included Software: Its not useful (calibrate color windows 7) Connectivity: I have an extra HDMI + VGA Thats all.. K