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  • Experience 3D gaming on your big screen
  • Experience 3D gaming on your big screen
  • Experience 3D gaming on your big screen
  • Experience 3D gaming on your big screen

Discontinued

3D LCD monitor, LED backlight

236G3DHSB/00

4.7
| (7) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Experience 3D gaming on your big screen
Engage yourself with 3D games on the Philips 236 G LED monitor. With a large display, flicker-free 3D glasses and multiple HDMI inputs, gaming just got more exciting!
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Experience 3D gaming on your big screen

  • G Line

  • 23" (58.4 cm)

  • 3D, FPR glasses

Easy 3D for a flicker-free gaming experience

Easy 3D ensures you get long hours of comfort while watching 3D thanks to the flicker-free, low ghosting performance. The compatible 3D glasses are lightweight and do not require batteries. Enjoy 3D easily at home today!

Flicker-free 3D glasses for easy viewing

Entertain yourself with the light weight, easy-to-use polarised 3D glasses. These flicker free 3D glasses are not only easy to replace and maintain, but they are also affordable enough that finally your whole family has the option to obtain individual glasses. As there are no batteries or cables involved, you are now finally free to enjoy it as long as you want to.

Transform 2D to 3D with direct key access

Transform your 2D collection to 3D at the push of a button! Easily accessible via a hot key on the bezel, this feature will re-invent your favourite 2D collection of games, movies and video to 3D.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

7

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

09/04/2013

Nederland

Nederland

Zeer aan te bevelen

Goede monitor waar je veel veel plezier aan zult beleven. Smart image werkt ook zeer goed, het verbeterd de kwaliteit van een film, foto of game.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 273G3DHSB 3D LCD monitor, LED backlight

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 273G3DHSB 3D LCD monitor, LED backlight

08/09/2013

Italia

Italia

Prodotto eccellente e molto affidabile

Monitor affidabile e molto performante. Il display consente una visione molto precisa e dettagliata delle immagini, con contorni perfetti, senza sbavature o colori fuori registro. Impeccabile la visione 3D e l'HD a 1920x1080 con le porte HDMI. Nella confezione d'acquisto erano compresi gli occhiali attivi 3D G-line, che non hanno bisogno di presentazione, per la loro resa e precisione. Un prodotto, insomma, nella piena tradizione Philips.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 273G3DHSB 3D LCD monitor, LED backlight

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 273G3DHSB 3D LCD monitor, LED backlight

23/04/2013

France

France

Bon produit à condition .... !

La Société "Philips" fournit avec cet écran un logiciel pour utiliser la 3D. Il serait bon et logique, que le SAV connaisse ce logiciel. Ne trouvant pas de solution et pensant que mon écran était en panne, , la Société "Philips" a procédé à un échange (logistique parfaite). Ayant le même problème avec ce nouvel écran, j'ai donc contacté la Société "Tridef" qui m'a donné la solution. Problème résolu, maintenant c'est un écran EXCELLENT

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 273G3DHSB 3D LCD monitor, LED backlight

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 273G3DHSB 3D LCD monitor, LED backlight

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Disclaimers

  1. If you experience any discomfort such as dizziness, headache or disorientation, we recommend not watching 3D for extended periods of time.

  2. Parents should monitor their children during 3D viewing and ensure they do not experience any discomfort as mentioned above. Watching 3D is not recommended for children under 6 years of age.

  3. Please read the instruction manual carefully to learn more about 3D and health

  4. For VGA card and other requirements for 3D operation, please visit www.philips.com/support for further details.