    LED

    4K UHD LED Smart TV

    43PUS7607/12
    • Pure entertainment Pure entertainment Pure entertainment
      Energy Label Europe F here
      for more information, download here (PDF 70.0KB)

      LED 4K UHD LED Smart TV

      43PUS7607/12
      4K UHD LED Smart TV

      • Vibrant viewing. Philips 4K UHD LED TV.
      • Sharp HDR picture. Philips 4K UHD TV.
      • Slim, attractive design
      • Slim TV. Packed for the future.
      • Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.
        LED 4K UHD LED Smart TV

        4K UHD LED Smart TV

        • Vibrant viewing. Philips 4K UHD LED TV.
        • Sharp HDR picture. Philips 4K UHD TV.
        • Slim, attractive design
        • Slim TV. Packed for the future.
        • Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.
        4K UHD LED Smart TV

        • Vibrant viewing. Philips 4K UHD LED TV.
        • Sharp HDR picture. Philips 4K UHD TV.
        • Slim, attractive design
        • Slim TV. Packed for the future.
        • Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.
          4K UHD LED Smart TV

          • Vibrant viewing. Philips 4K UHD LED TV.
          • Sharp HDR picture. Philips 4K UHD TV.
          • Slim, attractive design
          • Slim TV. Packed for the future.
          • Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.
          See all benefits

            LED

            LED

            4K UHD LED Smart TV

            Pure entertainment

            Get the picture and sound you want with this no-frills smart TV. You'll enjoy sharp, vivid films and shows, plus smooth, great-looking gaming. Premium Dolby Atmos sound means you'll get the most from music and soundtracks.
            Vibrant viewing. Philips 4K UHD LED TV.

            Vibrant viewing. Philips 4K UHD LED TV.

            Love everything that you watch on this 4K UHD LED TV. Philips Pixel Precise Ultra HD engine optimises picture quality to deliver sharp images, rich colours and smooth motion. You get the best possible viewing experience every time.

            Slim TV. Packed for the future.

            Slim TV. Packed for the future.

            Looking for a TV that fits with your room? The virtually bezel-free screen of this 4K smart TV goes with just about any interior, and the slim, matt-black feet make it seem as if the screen is floating. Our packaging and inserts use recycled cardboard and paper.

            Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

            Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

            With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on board, your films, shows and games look and sound incredible. See the picture that the director wanted you to see — no more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! Hear every word clearly. Experience sound effects like they're really happening around you.

            Great for gaming. Low latency on any console.

            Your Philips TV lets you get the best from your console, with fast gameplay and smooth graphics. HDMI connectivity with VRR is supported and a low-latency setting activates automatically when you turn on your console.

            SAPHI. The smart way to enjoy your TV.

            The fast, intuitive SAPHI operating system makes your Philips Smart TV a real pleasure to use. Enjoy great picture quality and one-button access to a clear icon-based menu. Operate your TV with ease, and quickly navigate to popular Philips Smart TV apps.

            Technical Specifications

            • Picture/Display

              Diagonal screen size (metric)
              108  cm
              Display
              4K Ultra HD LED
              Panel resolution
              3840 x 2160
              Native refresh rate
              60  Hz
              Picture engine
              Pixel Precise Ultra HD
              Picture enhancement
              • Dolby Vision
              • HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
              • HDR10+ compatible
              Diagonal screen size (inch)
              43 inch

            • Supported Display Resolution

              Computer inputs on all HDMI
              • up to 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 @60 Hz
              • HDR supported, HDR10/HLG
              Video inputs on all HDMI
              • up to 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 @60 Hz
              • HDR supported
              • HDR10/HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

            • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

              Digital TV
              DVB-T/T2/T2-HD/C/S/S2
              TV Programme guide*
              8-day Electronic Programme Guide
              Signal strength indication
              Yes
              Teletext
              1000 page Hypertext
              HEVC support
              Yes

            • Smart TV Features

              User Interaction
              • SimplyShare
              • Screen mirroring
              SmartTV apps*
              • Online video stores
              • Open Internet browser
              • TV on demand
              • YouTube
              • Netflix TV
              Ease of Installation
              • Auto detect Philips devices
              • Network installation wizard
              • Settings assistant wizard
              Ease of Use
              • One-stop smart menu button
              • On-screen user manual
              Firmware upgradeable
              • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
              • Firmware upgradeable via USB
              • Online firmware upgrade

            • Multimedia Applications

              Video Playback Formats
              • Containers: AVI, MKV
              • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
              • MPEG-1
              • MPEG-2
              • MPEG-4
              • HEVC (H.265)
              • VP9
              • AV1
              Music Playback Formats
              • AAC
              • MP3
              • WAV
              • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
              • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
              • FLAC
              Subtitles Formats Support
              • .SMI
              • .SRT
              • .SUB
              • .TXT
              • .ASS
              • .SSA
              Picture Playback Formats
              • JPEG
              • BMP
              • GIF
              • PNG
              • 360 photo
              • HEIF

            • Processing

              Processing Power
              Dual Core

            • Sound

              Output power (RMS)
              20 W
              Speaker configuration
              2 x 10 W full-range speaker
              Sound Enhancement
              • A.I. Sound
              • Clear Dialogue
              • Dolby Atmos®
              • Night mode
              • Dolby Bass Enhancement
              • A.I. EQ
              • Dolby Volume Leveller

            • Connectivity

              Number of HDMI connections
              3
              HDMI features
              • Audio Return Channel
              • 4K
              EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
              • Remote control pass-through
              • System audio control
              • System standby
              • One touch play
              Number of USBs
              2
              Wireless connection
              Wi-Fi 802.11n, 2 x 2, Single band
              Other connections
              • Satellite Connector
              • Common Interface Plus (CI+)
              • Digital audio out (optical)
              • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
              • Service connector
              HDCP 2.3
              Yes on all HDMI
              HDMI ARC
              Yes on HDMI1
              HDMI 2.1 features
              • eARC on HDMI 1
              • eARC/VRR/ALLM supported

            • EU Energy card

              EPREL registration numbers
              1198292
              Energy class for SDR
              F
              On mode power demand for SDR
              51  kWh/1000h
              Energy class for HDR
              G
              On mode power demand for HDR
              89  kWh/1000h
              Off mode power consumption
              n.a.
              Networked standby mode
              <0.2  W
              Panel technology used
              LED LCD

            • Power

              Mains power
              AC 220 - 240 V 50/60 Hz
              Standby power consumption
              <0.3 W
              Power Saving Features
              • Auto switch-off timer
              • Picture mute (for radio)
              • Eco mode
              • Light sensor
              Off mode power consumption
              N/A

            • Accessories

              Included accessories
              • Remote Control
              • 2 x AAA Batteries
              • Power cord
              • Quick start guide
              • Legal and safety brochure
              • Tabletop stand

            • Design

              Colours of TV
              Matt black bezel
              Stand design
              Black matt cut sticks

            • Dimensions

              Set Width
              957.9  mm
              Set Height
              559.1  mm
              Set Depth
              87.0  mm
              Product weight
              6.6  kg
              Set width (with stand)
              957.9  mm
              Set height (with stand)
              587.2  mm
              Set depth (with stand)
              218.3  mm
              Product weight (+stand)
              6.7  kg
              Box width
              1100.0  mm
              Box height
              680.0  mm
              Box depth
              140.0  mm
              Weight incl. Packaging
              9.3  kg
              Stand width
              753.7  mm
              Stand height
              28.0  mm
              Stand depth
              218.6  mm
              Distance between 2 stands
              753.7  mm
              Stand height to TV bottom edge
              28.0  mm
              Wall-mount compatible
              200 x 100 mm

            • Remote Control
            • 2 x AAA Batteries
            • Power cord
            • Quick start guide
            • Legal and safety brochure
            • Tabletop stand

                • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
                • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.
                • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
                • Smart TV app availability varies per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
                • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
                • Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
                • Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms on https://www.netflix.com
                • Rakuten TV is available in selected languages and countries.

