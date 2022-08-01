Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    LED

    4K UHD LED Smart TV

    55PUS7607/12
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Pure entertainment Pure entertainment Pure entertainment
      -{discount-value}
      F here
      for more information, download here (PDF 202.0KB)

      LED 4K UHD LED Smart TV

      55PUS7607/12
      Overall Rating / 5

      Pure entertainment

      Get the picture and sound you want with this no-frills smart TV. You'll enjoy sharp, vivid films and shows, plus smooth, great-looking gaming. Premium Dolby Atmos sound means you'll get the most from music and soundtracks. See all benefits

      LED 4K UHD LED Smart TV

      Pure entertainment

      Get the picture and sound you want with this no-frills smart TV. You'll enjoy sharp, vivid films and shows, plus smooth, great-looking gaming. Premium Dolby Atmos sound means you'll get the most from music and soundtracks. See all benefits

      Pure entertainment

      Get the picture and sound you want with this no-frills smart TV. You'll enjoy sharp, vivid films and shows, plus smooth, great-looking gaming. Premium Dolby Atmos sound means you'll get the most from music and soundtracks. See all benefits

      LED 4K UHD LED Smart TV

      Pure entertainment

      Get the picture and sound you want with this no-frills smart TV. You'll enjoy sharp, vivid films and shows, plus smooth, great-looking gaming. Premium Dolby Atmos sound means you'll get the most from music and soundtracks. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Smart TV

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        LED

        LED

        4K UHD LED Smart TV

        Total:

        Pure entertainment

        4K UHD LED Smart TV

        • Major HDR formats supported
        • Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
        • 139 cm (55") SAPHI smart TV
        • Pixel Precise Ultra HD
        Vibrant viewing. Philips 4K UHD LED TV.

        Vibrant viewing. Philips 4K UHD LED TV.

        Love everything that you watch on this 4K UHD LED TV. Philips Pixel Precise Ultra HD engine optimises picture quality to deliver sharp images, rich colours and smooth motion. You get the best possible viewing experience every time.

        Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

        Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

        With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on board, your films, shows and games look and sound incredible. See the picture that the director wanted you to see — no more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! Hear every word clearly. Experience sound effects like they're really happening around you.

        Slim TV. Packed for the future.

        Looking for a TV that fits with your room? The virtually bezel-free screen of this 4K smart TV goes with just about any interior, and the slim, matt-black feet make it seem as if the screen is floating. Our packaging and inserts use recycled cardboard and paper.

        Great for gaming. Low latency on any console.

        Your Philips TV lets you get the best from your console, with fast gameplay and smooth graphics. HDMI connectivity with VRR is supported and a low-latency setting activates automatically when you turn on your console.

        SAPHI. The smart way to enjoy your TV.

        The fast, intuitive SAPHI operating system makes your Philips Smart TV a real pleasure to use. Enjoy great picture quality and one-button access to a clear icon-based menu. Operate your TV with ease, and quickly navigate to popular Philips Smart TV apps.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Display
          4K Ultra HD LED
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          139  cm
          Panel resolution
          3840 x 2160
          Native refresh rate
          60  Hz
          Pixel engine
          Pixel Precise Ultra HD
          Picture enhancement
          • Dolby Vision
          • HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
          • HDR10+ compatible

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer inputs on all HDMI
          • up to 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 @60 Hz
          • HDR supported, HDR10/HLG
          Video inputs on all HDMI
          • up to 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 @60 Hz
          • HDR supported
          • HDR10/HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

        • Smart TV Features

          User Interaction
          • SimplyShare
          • Screen mirroring
          SmartTV apps*
          • Online video stores
          • Open Internet browser
          • TV on demand
          • YouTube
          • Netflix TV
          Ease of Installation
          • Auto detect Philips devices
          • Network installation wizard
          • Settings assistant wizard
          Firmware upgradeable
          • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
          • Firmware upgradeable via USB
          • Online firmware upgrade
          Ease of Use
          • One-stop smart menu button
          • On-screen user manual

        • Processing

          Processing Power
          Dual Core

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Digital TV
          DVB-T/T2/T2-HD/C/S/S2
          Video Playback
          • PAL
          • SECAM
          TV Programme guide*
          8-day Electronic Programme Guide
          Signal strength indication
          Yes
          Teletext
          1000 page Hypertext
          HEVC support
          Yes

        • Power

          Mains power
          AC 220 - 240 V 50/60 Hz
          Standby power consumption
          <0.3 W
          Power Saving Features
          • Auto switch-off timer
          • Picture mute (for radio)
          • Eco mode
          • Light sensor
          Off mode power consumption
          N/A

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          20 W
          Sound Enhancement
          • A.I. Sound
          • Clear Dialogue
          • Dolby Atmos®
          • Night mode
          • Dolby Bass Enhancement
          • A.I. EQ
          • Dolby Volume Leveller
          Speaker configuration
          2 x 10 W full-range speaker

        • Connectivity

          Number of HDMI connections
          3
          Number of USBs
          2
          Wireless connection
          Wi-Fi 802.11n, 2 x 2, Single band
          Other connections
          • Satellite Connector
          • Common Interface Plus (CI+)
          • Digital audio out (optical)
          • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
          • Service connector
          HDMI features
          • Audio Return Channel
          • 4K
          EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
          • Remote control pass-through
          • System audio control
          • System standby
          • One touch play
          HDCP 2.3
          Yes on all HDMI
          HDMI ARC
          Yes on HDMI1
          HDMI 2.1 features
          • eARC on HDMI 1
          • eARC/VRR/ALLM supported

        • Multimedia Applications

          Video Playback Formats
          • Containers: AVI, MKV
          • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
          • MPEG-1
          • MPEG-2
          • MPEG-4
          • HEVC (H.265)
          • VP9
          • AV1
          Subtitles Formats Support
          • .SMI
          • .SRT
          • .SUB
          • .TXT
          • .ASS
          • .SSA
          Music Playback Formats
          • AAC
          • MP3
          • WAV
          • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
          • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
          • FLAC
          Picture Playback Formats
          • JPEG
          • BMP
          • GIF
          • PNG
          • 360 photo
          • HEIF

        • Design

          Colours of TV
          Matt black bezel
          Stand design
          Black matt cut sticks

        • Dimensions

          Box width
          1360.0  mm
          Box height
          840.0  mm
          Box depth
          160.0  mm
          Set Width
          1226.8  mm
          Set Height
          712.8  mm
          Set Depth
          85.3  mm
          Set width (with stand)
          1226.8  mm
          Set height (with stand)
          739.8  mm
          Set depth (with stand)
          246.8  mm
          Stand depth
          245.3  mm
          Stand height
          28.0  mm
          Stand width
          808.0  mm
          Product weight
          10.6  kg
          Product weight (+stand)
          10.7  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          14.2  kg
          Stand height to TV bottom edge
          28.0  mm
          Distance between 2 stands
          808.0  mm
          Wall-mount compatible
          200 x 100 mm

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • 2 x AAA Batteries
          • Power cord
          • Quick start guide
          • Legal and safety brochure
          • Tabletop stand

        • EU Energy card

          EPREL registration numbers
          1205365
          Energy class for SDR
          F
          On mode power demand for SDR
          76  kWh/1000h
          Energy class for HDR
          G
          On mode power demand for HDR
          128  kWh/1000h
          Networked standby mode
          <2.0  W
          Off mode power consumption
          n.a.
          Panel technology used
          LED LCD

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Legal and safety brochure
        • Tabletop stand

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
            • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.
            • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
            • Smart TV app availability varies per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
            • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
            • Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
            • Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms on https://www.netflix.com
            • Rakuten TV is available in selected languages and countries.
            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. All rights reserved.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.