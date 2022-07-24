Other items in the box
- Remote Control
- 2 x AAA Batteries
- Power cord
- Quick start guide
- Legal and safety brochure
- Tabletop stand
4K UHD LED Smart TV
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Love everything that you watch on this 4K UHD LED TV. Philips Pixel Precise Ultra HD engine optimises picture quality to deliver sharp images, rich colours and smooth motion. You get the best possible viewing experience every time.
Looking for a TV that fits with your room? The virtually bezel-free screen of this 4K smart TV goes with just about any interior, and the slim, matt-black feet make it seem as if the screen is floating. Our packaging and inserts use recycled cardboard and paper.
With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on board, your films, shows and games look and sound incredible. See the picture that the director wanted you to see — no more disappointing scenes that are too dark to make out! Hear every word clearly. Experience sound effects like they're really happening around you.
Your Philips TV lets you get the best from your console, with fast gameplay and smooth graphics. HDMI connectivity with VRR is supported and a low-latency setting activates automatically when you turn on your console.
The fast, intuitive SAPHI operating system makes your Philips Smart TV a real pleasure to use. Enjoy great picture quality and one-button access to a clear icon-based menu. Operate your TV with ease, and quickly navigate to popular Philips Smart TV apps.
Picture/Display
Supported Display Resolution
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Smart TV Features
Multimedia Applications
Processing
Sound
Connectivity
EU Energy card
Power
Accessories
Design
Dimensions
