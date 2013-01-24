Home
    Performance Series

    4K UHD LED Android TV

    65PUS8506/12
    Overall Rating / 5
    2 Awards
    • The one to watch The one to watch The one to watch
      -{discount-value}
      for more information, download <a href="https://www.download.p4c.philips.com/files/6/65pus8506_12/65pus8506_12_elr_.pdf" target="_blank">here</a>
      for more information, download here

      Performance Series 4K UHD LED Android TV

      65PUS8506/12
      Overall Rating / 5
      2 Awards

      The one to watch

      The one to watch

Choosing your next TV just got easy. When you're looking for superb picture and sound, easy connectivity and responsive, hassle-free gaming—you're looking for The One. Plus you get Ambilight for an immersive experience like no other.

      Performance Series 4K UHD LED Android TV

      The one to watch

      Choosing your next TV just got easy. When you're looking for superb picture and sound, easy connectivity and responsive, hassle-free gaming—you're looking for The One. Plus you get Ambilight for an immersive experience like no other. See all benefits

      The one to watch

      Choosing your next TV just got easy. When you're looking for superb picture and sound, easy connectivity and responsive, hassle-free gaming—you're looking for The One. Plus you get Ambilight for an immersive experience like no other. See all benefits

      Performance Series 4K UHD LED Android TV

      The one to watch

      Choosing your next TV just got easy. When you're looking for superb picture and sound, easy connectivity and responsive, hassle-free gaming—you're looking for The One. Plus you get Ambilight for an immersive experience like no other. See all benefits

        The one to watch

        4K UHD LED Android TV with Ambilight

        • 3 sided Ambilight TV
        • Major HDR formats supported
        • P5 Perfect Picture Engine
        • 164 cm (65") Android TV
        The one with magical Ambilight. Only from Philips.

        The one with magical Ambilight. Only from Philips.

        With Philips Ambilight, every moment feels closer. Intelligent LEDs around the edge of the TV respond to the on-screen action and emit an immersive glow that's simply captivating. Experience it once and wonder how you enjoyed TV without it.

        Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

        Cinematic vision and sound. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

        Support for Dolby's premium sound and video formats means that the HDR content that you watch will look—and sound—glorious. You'll enjoy a picture that reflects the director's original intentions and experience spacious sound with real clarity and depth.

        The one that's simply smart. Android TV

        The one that's simply smart. Android TV

        Your Philips Android TV gives you the content you want—when you want it. You can customise the home screen to display your favourite apps, making it simple to start streaming the movies and shows you love. Or pick up where you left off.

        Whatever the source, always perfection. Philips P5 engine.

        Whatever the source, always perfection. Philips P5 engine.

        The Philips P5 engine delivers a picture as brilliant as the content you love. Details have noticeably more depth. Colours are vivid, while skin tones look natural. Contrast is so crisp you'll feel every detail. Motion is perfectly smooth.

        The one with a vibrant HDR picture. Philips 4K UHD TV.

        The one with a vibrant HDR picture. Philips 4K UHD TV.

        Your Philips 4K UHD TV is compatible with all major HDR formats, including Dolby Vision. Whether it's a must-watch series or the latest video game, shadows will be deeper. Bright surfaces will shine. Colours will be truer.

        The one for multi-room audio. DTS Play-Fi compatible

        The one for multi-room audio. DTS Play-Fi compatible

        With DTS Play-Fi on your Philips TV you can connect to compatible speakers in any room. Got wireless speakers in the kitchen? Listen to the film while you make a snack, or keep up with the sports commentary while you get everyone drinks.

        The one for gamers. Low latency on any console.

        The one for gamers. Low latency on any console.

        Your Philips TV boasts the latest HDMI 2.1 connectivity, and the TV automatically switches to a low latency setting when you start playing a game on your console. VRR is supported for smooth fast-action gameplay. Ambilight's gaming mode brings the thrill right into the room.

        Voice control. The Google Assistant. Works with Alexa.

        Voice control. The Google Assistant. Works with Alexa.

        Push a button on the remote to talk to the Google Assistant. Control the TV or Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices with your voice. Or ask Alexa to control the TV via Alexa-enabled devices.

        Major HDR formats. See more of what the director intended.

        Major HDR formats. See more of what the director intended.

        Your Philips TV is primed to get the most out of the HDR10+ video format. Contrast, colour and brightness levels are adjusted from frame to frame. Whether it's a must-watch series or the new blockbuster, shadows will be deeper. Bright surfaces will shine. Colours will be truer. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Cinematic vision and sound.

        Slim, attractive design

        Looking for a TV that will work with your room? This 4K smart TV is dressed for the occasion! The polished metal stand contrasts beautifully with a virtually bezel-free screen that will work with just about any interior.

        Technical Specifications

        • Ambilight

          Ambilight Version
          3 sided
          Ambilight Features
          • Built-in Ambilight+hue
          • Ambilight Music
          • Game Mode
          • Wall colour adaptive
          • Lounge mode
          • AmbiWakeup
          • AmbiSleep
          • Philips Wireless Home Speakers
            Compatible with Philips Wireless Home Speakers

        • Picture/Display

          Display
          4K Ultra HD LED
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          65  inch
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          164  cm
          Panel resolution
          3840 x 2160
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Pixel engine
          P5 Perfect Picture Engine
          Picture enhancement
          • Ultra Resolution
          • Dolby Vision
          • HDR10+
          • Micro Dimming Pro
          • ISF Colour Management

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer inputs on all HDMI
          • HDR supported, HDR10/HLG
          • up to 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 @60 Hz
          • HDR supported, HDR10+/HLG
          Video inputs on all HDMI
          • up to 4K UHD 3840 x 2160 @60 Hz
          • HDR supported
          • HDR10/HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
          • HDR10+/Dolby Vision

        • Android TV

          OS
          Android TV™ 10 (Q)
          Pre-installed apps
          • Google Play Movies*
          • Google Play Music*
          • Google Search
          • YouTube
          • Netflix
          • Amazon instant video
          • BBC iPlayer
          • Amazon Prime Video
          • Disney+
          • Fitness App
          • Spotify
          Memory size (Flash)
          16 GB*

        • Smart TV Features

          User Interaction
          SimplyShare
          Interactive TV
          HbbTV
          Programme
          • Pause TV
          • USB recording*
          Ease of Installation
          • Auto detect Philips devices
          • Device connection wizard
          • Network installation wizard
          • Settings assistant wizard
          Ease of Use
          • One-stop smart menu button
          • On-screen user manual
          Firmware upgradeable
          • Firmware auto upgrade wizard
          • Firmware upgradeable via USB
          • Online firmware upgrade
          • FW download in background
          Screen Format Adjustments
          • Basic - Fill Screen
          • Fit to screen
          • Advance - Shift
          • Zoom, stretch
          • Wide screen
          Remote Control
          with Voice
          Voice assistant*
          • Google Assistant built in
          • RC with Mic.
          • Works with Alexa

        • Processing

          Processing Power
          Quad Core

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          HEVC support
          Yes
          Digital TV
          DVB-T/T2/T2-HD/C/S/S2
          MPEG Support
          • MPEG2
          • MPEG4
          Video Playback
          • PAL
          • SECAM
          TV Programme guide*
          8-day Electronic Programme Guide
          Signal strength indication
          Yes
          Teletext
          1000 page Hypertext

        • Connectivity

          Number of HDMI connections
          4
          Number of USBs
          2
          Wireless connections
          • Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 2 x 2, Dual band
          • Bluetooth 5.0
          Other connections
          • Satellite Connector
          • Common Interface Plus (CI+)
          • Digital audio out (optical)
          • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
          • Headphone out
          • Service connector
          HDMI features
          • 4K
          • Audio Return Channel
          EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
          • Remote control pass-through
          • System audio control
          • System standby
          • One touch play
          HDCP 2.3
          Yes on all HDMI
          HDMI ARC
          Yes for all ports
          HDMI eARC
          Yes on HDMI2
          HDMI VRR
          Yes on HDMI1 and HDMI2

        • Multimedia Applications

          Video Playback Formats
          • Containers: AVI, MKV
          • H264/MPEG-4 AVC
          • MPEG-1
          • MPEG-2
          • MPEG-4
          • VP9
          • HEVC (H.265)
          • AV1
          • HEVC
          Subtitles Formats Support
          • .SRT
          • .SUB
          • .TXT
          • .SMI
          Music Playback Formats
          • AAC
          • MP3
          • WAV
          • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
          • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
          Picture Playback Formats
          • JPEG
          • BMP
          • GIF
          • PNG
          • 360 photo
          • HEIF

        • EU Energy card

          EPREL registration numbers
          591419
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          65
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          164
          Energy class for SDR
          G
          On mode power demand for SDR
          111  W
          Energy class for HDR
          G
          On mode power demand for HDR
          159  W
          Networked standby mode
          <2.0  W
          Off mode power consumption
          n.a.
          Panel technology used
          LED LCD

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          20 W
          Sound Enhancement
          • Dolby Atmos®
          • A.I. Sound
          • Clear Dialogue
          • Night mode
          • A.I. EQ
          • Dolby Bass Enhancement
          • Dolby Volume Leveller
          • DTS Play-Fi
          • Mimi Sound Personalisation
          Speaker configuration
          2 x 10 W full-range speaker

        • Dimensions

          VESA wall mount compatible
          300 x 300 mm
          Box depth
          170.0  mm
          Box height
          995.0  mm
          Box width
          1600.0  mm
          Product weight
          23.7  kg
          Product weight (+stand)
          27.0  kg
          Set Depth
          85.1  mm
          Set depth (with stand)
          270.9  mm
          Set Height
          833.5  mm
          Set height (with stand)
          908.6  mm
          Set Width
          1450.5  mm
          Set width (with stand)
          1450.5  mm
          Stand depth
          270.9  mm
          Stand height
          70.0  mm
          Stand width
          820.0  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          36.6  kg

        • Design

          Colours of TV
          Light silver bezel
          Stand design
          Light silver stand

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • Quick start guide
          • Legal and safety brochure
          • Power cord
          • Tabletop stand
          Included batteries
          2 x AAA Batteries

        • Power

          Mains power
          AC 220 - 240 V 50/60 Hz
          Standby power consumption
          <0.3 W
          Ambient temperature
          5°C to 35°C
          Power Saving Features
          • Auto switch-off timer
          • Light sensor
          • Picture mute (for radio)
          • Eco mode

            • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country- and operator-dependent.
            • Android App offerings vary per country. For more details please visit your local Google Play Store.
            • *Memory size (Flash): 16 GB (the actual available disk space may differ depending on e.g. (pre-)installed apps, installed operating system etc.)
            • The TV supports DVB reception for 'Free to air' broadcast. Specific DVB operators may not be supported. An up to date list can be found in the FAQ section of the Philips support website. For some operators Conditional Access and subscription are required. Contact your operator for more information.
            • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
            • Smart TV app availability varies per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
            • USB recording for digital channels only, recordings may be limited by broadcast copy protection (CI+). Country and channel restrictions may apply.
            • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
            • Google Assistant is available on Philips Android TVs running on Android O (8) or higher OS version. Google Assistant is available in selected languages and countries.
            • Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms on https://www.netflix.com
            • Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
            • Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Alexa is available in selected languages and countries.
            • Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.disneyplus.com (c) 2020 Disney and its related entities. Disney+ is available in selected languages and countries.
            • Rakuten TV is available in selected languages and countries.