Other items in the box
- Remote Control
- Quick start guide
- Legal and safety brochure
- Power cord
- Tabletop stand
- Included batteries: 2 x AAA Batteries
The one to watch
Choosing your next TV just got easy. When you're looking for superb picture and sound, easy connectivity and responsive, hassle-free gaming—you're looking for The One. Plus you get Ambilight for an immersive experience like no other. See all benefits
4K UHD LED Android TV
With Philips Ambilight, every moment feels closer. Intelligent LEDs around the edge of the TV respond to the on-screen action and emit an immersive glow that's simply captivating. Experience it once and wonder how you enjoyed TV without it.
Support for Dolby's premium sound and video formats means that the HDR content that you watch will look—and sound—glorious. You'll enjoy a picture that reflects the director's original intentions and experience spacious sound with real clarity and depth.
Your Philips Android TV gives you the content you want—when you want it. You can customise the home screen to display your favourite apps, making it simple to start streaming the movies and shows you love. Or pick up where you left off.
The Philips P5 engine delivers a picture as brilliant as the content you love. Details have noticeably more depth. Colours are vivid, while skin tones look natural. Contrast is so crisp you'll feel every detail. Motion is perfectly smooth.
Your Philips 4K UHD TV is compatible with all major HDR formats, including Dolby Vision. Whether it's a must-watch series or the latest video game, shadows will be deeper. Bright surfaces will shine. Colours will be truer.
With DTS Play-Fi on your Philips TV you can connect to compatible speakers in any room. Got wireless speakers in the kitchen? Listen to the film while you make a snack, or keep up with the sports commentary while you get everyone drinks.
Your Philips TV boasts the latest HDMI 2.1 connectivity, and the TV automatically switches to a low latency setting when you start playing a game on your console. VRR is supported for smooth fast-action gameplay. Ambilight's gaming mode brings the thrill right into the room.
Push a button on the remote to talk to the Google Assistant. Control the TV or Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices with your voice. Or ask Alexa to control the TV via Alexa-enabled devices.
Your Philips TV is primed to get the most out of the HDR10+ video format. Contrast, colour and brightness levels are adjusted from frame to frame. Whether it's a must-watch series or the new blockbuster, shadows will be deeper. Bright surfaces will shine. Colours will be truer. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Cinematic vision and sound.
Looking for a TV that fits with your room? The virtually bezel-free screen of this 4K smart TV goes with just about any interior. The slim feet make it seem as if the screen is floating above your TV unit and you can widen the feet to accommodate longer soundbars.
Ambilight
Picture/Display
Supported Display Resolution
Android TV
Processing
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Connectivity
Multimedia Applications
EU Energy card
Sound
Dimensions
Accessories
Design
Power
Smart TV Features
