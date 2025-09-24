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2 year warranty
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30-day return
BODY groomers
All series
Bodygroom Series 5000 Showerproof groin and body trimmer
Support
BG5020/15
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Data Act Document
UK Declaration of conformity - English (US)
All (10)
Cleaning and Maintenance (1)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
What do the symbols on my Philips Groomer mean?
Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?
How do I charge my Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper?
On which areas can I use my Philips Body Groomer?
Is it safe to use a shaving foil on my entire body?
Bodygroom Series 3000 & 5000Body comb 5 mm
Bodygroom series 3000 & 5000Body comb 7 mm
Bodygroom series 3000/5000Back shaving attachment
ShaversCleansing brush
Bodygroom replacement foilWaterproof replacement foil shaver head
Replacement shaving foil head
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is making a strange noise
My new Philips beard trimmer or shaver doesn't turn on
My Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper is not charging
The battery of my Philips groomer/hair clipper runs out quickly
My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is not working
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
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Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
Contacting Philips
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