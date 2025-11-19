It's so simple to use, quick and easy. I havnt used an epiltor before and thought it would really hurt but it didn't there were a couple of bits that were more sensitive but after a couple of uses you get used to it. I used to shave and would forever be cutting myself no more and also I have noticed the speed at which my hair grows back meaning I dont have to do it every few days but once a week is plenty to keep ontop of unwanted hair especially as I have PCSO my hair grows back quickly. I love the fact there are 2 speed settings and the built in light which makes it easy to see the hairs. I also love the fact that you can change the head making it a shaver as well as a epilator, you get everything you need in the box.