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Epilator Series 4000Corded Epilator

BRE247/00

4.6
| (101) Reviews | 97% recommend this product
Gentle and smooth
Explore lasting hair removal that is kind to your skin and say hello to smoothness for up to 28 days. We get it, epilation can be scary. But it gets less painful with regular use!*
See all benefits

Kind to you and your skin

Gentle and smooth

  • For body and sensitive areas

  • With LED light

  • +4 accessories

  • Epilate, shave and exfoliate

Up to 4 weeks of smoothness

Up to 4 weeks of smoothness

Enjoy the smooth-skin feeling that goes on and on. The epilator can give you freedom from hair-removal routines for up to 4 weeks.

Easy tweezy epilation

Easy tweezy epilation

Enjoy an easy and super smooth fix at home with this cute epilator. It catches hairs as short as wax, without the hassle of salon visits or creating any mess. Seriously.

Sustainable smoothness

Sustainable smoothness

A one time purchase with paper-based packaging, no batteries and a handle made from 50% recycled materials – this epilator aims to have minimal environmental impact.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

101

Reviews

97%

recommend this product

2

19/11/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy hair removal

This is a fantastic epilator! Very easy and comfortable to use. It is gentle on skin and you can see long lasting results. Highly recommended!

Pros

Easy to use, gentle

Cons

NA

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Epilator Series 4000 BRE257/00 Corded Epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Epilator Series 4000 BRE257/00 Corded Epilator

17/11/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fabulous Epilator

This Phillips series 4000 Epilator is a fantastic product to remove hair from under your arms and legs. It has 3 different settings to use to make removing hair comfortable. This epilator removes even the shortest of hair in no time at all. I have throughly enjoyed using this product. And this is my go to product to remove hair on a monthly basis. No more having to shave weekly has this product is epic. I highly recommend this product to anyone.

Pros

Fabulous design and sleek

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Epilator Series 4000 BRE257/00 Corded Epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Epilator Series 4000 BRE257/00 Corded Epilator

17/11/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great product

This is easy to use. It has changeable heads for different needs. The epilator is effective in pulling hairs from the root. This comes with a little bag to help store the item and accessories.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Epilator Series 4000 BRE257/00 Corded Epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Epilator Series 4000 BRE257/00 Corded Epilator

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Disclaimers

  1. 87% agrees, iHUT Netherlands, n=28, 2024.