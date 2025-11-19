2 year warranty
For body and sensitive areas
With LED light
+4 accessories
Epilate, shave and exfoliate
Enjoy the smooth-skin feeling that goes on and on. The epilator can give you freedom from hair-removal routines for up to 4 weeks.
Enjoy an easy and super smooth fix at home with this cute epilator. It catches hairs as short as wax, without the hassle of salon visits or creating any mess. Seriously.
A one time purchase with paper-based packaging, no batteries and a handle made from 50% recycled materials – this epilator aims to have minimal environmental impact.
4.6
of 5
101
Reviews
97%
recommend this product
Renkk
19/11/2025
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Easy hair removal
This is a fantastic epilator! Very easy and comfortable to use. It is gentle on skin and you can see long lasting results. Highly recommended!
Pros
Easy to use, gentle
Cons
NA
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Epilator Series 4000 BRE257/00 Corded Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Epilator Series 4000 BRE257/00 Corded Epilator
Ava2026
17/11/2025
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Fabulous Epilator
This Phillips series 4000 Epilator is a fantastic product to remove hair from under your arms and legs. It has 3 different settings to use to make removing hair comfortable. This epilator removes even the shortest of hair in no time at all. I have throughly enjoyed using this product. And this is my go to product to remove hair on a monthly basis. No more having to shave weekly has this product is epic. I highly recommend this product to anyone.
Pros
Fabulous design and sleek
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Epilator Series 4000 BRE257/00 Corded Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Epilator Series 4000 BRE257/00 Corded Epilator
17/11/2025
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Great product
This is easy to use. It has changeable heads for different needs. The epilator is effective in pulling hairs from the root. This comes with a little bag to help store the item and accessories.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Epilator Series 4000 BRE257/00 Corded Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Epilator Series 4000 BRE257/00 Corded Epilator
87% agrees, iHUT Netherlands, n=28, 2024.