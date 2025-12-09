2 year warranty
Discontinued
For legs and body
Cordless use
+5 accessories
Double Action Technology synchronises long ceramic tweezers in continued actions to firmly grip and remove hairs as short as 0.5 mm. Get ready for smooth, hassle-free weeks ahead.
Our tweezers rotate faster per minute than Braun Silk-pil 9. The wide epilator head with 50% longer tweezers removes more hair in one go*.
32 ceramic tweezers made of hypoallergenic material for a comfortable treatment. They easily glide over your skin with less friction and more skin contact*. Feels great on the skin, say 91% of women**.
4.4
of 5
717
Reviews
91%
recommend this product
Smoov dog
09/12/2025
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
I wish I used this years ago !
I have to say that every time I use this shaver and all it does I feel a little cheated as to why it did not come along sooner as it has so many useful functions as well as it's simplicity to use and maintain. Add to that fast charging and great run time I was so pleased I bought spares and sundries to make it the full ticket , spot on from Phillips great features and superb design .
This review was made for Philips Epilator Series 8000 BRE740/11 Wet and dry epilator with 9 accessories
This review was made for Philips Epilator Series 8000 BRE740/11 Wet and dry epilator with 9 accessories
Readautotec
13/06/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Good quality
Excellent product feels good and well made and quieter than others
Pros
Does a good job
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Epilator Series 8000 BRE715/01 Wet and Dry epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Epilator Series 8000 BRE715/01 Wet and Dry epilator
CleopatraAlexandria
09/06/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
FAST WITH GREAT BATTERY POWER
I chose this item as I have a corded Phillips epilator, which is basic, but good plus an old wet and dry. This outclassed both. I was fed up of the slowness and burning out of Braun and Reminton's nylon cogs break. I have not been disappointed!!!!!! The battery life on this machine is great, a whole body epilation each time with battery left. It is fast, efficient, the light is a great bonus. Frankly, it waaaaaaay exceeds my expectations!!!!!! Registering the product online meant I got an extra 18 months warranty, now that in itself speaks for itself!!!!!!!! I would recommend this product to anyone who requires a good, reliable epilator. Definitely value for money!!!!!!!
Pros
Fast, efficient, great battery life between charges.
Cons
I have not found any. I love it to bits.
This review was made for Epilator Series 8000 BRE715/01 Wet and Dry epilator
This review was made for Epilator Series 8000 BRE715/01 Wet and Dry epilator
vs Philips Satinelle Advanced and Satinelle Prestige
CLT Germany N=153, 2019