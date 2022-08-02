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2 year warranty
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Hair removal
All series
Philips Epilator Series 9000 Beauty set with 12 accessories
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BRE740/90
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Quick start guide
Important information manual
All (7)
Product Usage and Results (1)
Should I use my Philips epilator or lady shaver on wet or dry skin?
Can I rinse my Philips depilation products with water?
Where is the model and serial number on my Philips depilation device?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
How do I change the speed settings of my Philips Epilator?
EpilatorExfoliation glove
Lady shavers PhilipsPouch
EpilatorTrimming head
Pouch
Trimming Comb
Epilator series 8000Gear box foot file
Tweezers kit
My Philips Epilator is not working
My Philips Epilator is not charging
My Philips Epilator does not remove hair properly
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