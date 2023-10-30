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2 year warranty
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Satinelle Essential Corded compact epilator
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BRP529/00
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Quick start guide
Important information manual
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Can I rinse my Philips depilation products with water?
Where is the model and serial number on my Philips depilation device?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
Philips AdvancedPen trimmer for on-the-go touch-ups
My Philips Epilator is noisy
My Philips Epilator is not working
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