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2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
Mother and child care
All series
Natural Care HandsfreeWearable USB cable
New
CP2416/01
White
Single and Double Electric Breast pumps
Compatible with only USB charged devices
Cord length: 1 metre
Type C cable at the end
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