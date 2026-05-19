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  • A USB cable to charge your device
  • A USB cable to charge your device

New

Natural Care HandsfreeWearableUSB cable

CP2416/01

A USB cable to charge your device
A USB cable to effectively charge your Hands-free Pump. Only compatible with the Philips Avent Hands-free Electric breast pump. Use a power source with a USB-C port, of at least 5 W (5 V – 1 A).
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A USB cable to charge your device

  • White

  • Single and Double Electric Breast pumps

  • Compatible with only USB charged devices

  • Cord length: 1 metre

  • Type C cable at the end

Technical specifications

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