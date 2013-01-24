Home
    Parquet nozzle

    CRP753
    Nozzle for hard floors
      Parquet nozzle

      CRP753
      Nozzle for hard floors

      This parquet nozzle cleans all your hard floors thoroughly. It can easily be replaced.

      Nozzle for hard floors

      • Nylon hairs

      Easily renew your product with original Philips parts

      From time to time your product needs a facelift, and with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product, it's never been so easy! All this with guaranteed Philips quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Replaceable part

        Fits product type:
        • FC8470 - FC8474
        • FC8630 - FC8634
        Fits product types
        • FC8130/01
        • FC8130/60
        • FC8131/01
        • FC8132/01
        • FC8132/60
        • FC8134/01
        • FC8135/01
        • FC8135/11
        • FC8136/01
        • FC8140/01
        • FC8140/60
        • FC8142/01
        • FC8142/02
        • FC8144/01
        • FC8146/01
        • FC8146/02

      • Suitable for

        EasyLife
        • FC8130 - FC8139
        • FC8140 - FC8149
        PowerLife
        FC8450 - FC8459
        PowerPro Active
        FC8630 - FC8649
        PowerPro Compact
        FC8470 - FC8479
        PerformerActive
        FC8650 - FC8659
        PerformerActive ECO
        FC8520 - FC8528
        PowerLife ECO
        FC8320 - FC8326
        PowerPro Active ECO
        FC9520 - FC9525
        PowerPro Compact ECO
        FC9320 - FC9326

