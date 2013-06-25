2 year warranty
Discontinued
FC9310/02
Power
Powerful 2000 Watt motor generates the maximum 450 Watt suction power for superior cleaning results
The SilentSeal nozzle contributes to an optimal performance in both low noise and dust and fluff pick up. It is optimally sealed for efficient airflow resulting in the best cleaning performance — made by WesselWerk.
The air channel has been fine tuned to ensure that the air can escape with minimum noise. Additionally, a special motor suspension reduces vibrations.
3.5
of 5
30
Reviews
trompet
25/06/2013
Nederland
Uitstekende stofzuiger.Eindelijk een met laag geluidsniveau.
Prachtige uitvoering. Uitstekende zuigkracht. Zeer wendbaar. super lang snoer.De stang is gemakkelijk te monteren.Klikt mooi in de vergrendeling. Het hulpstukje met borstel is minder gemakkelijk er op te zetten en er af te halen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SilentStar FC9310/02 Stofzuiger met zak
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SilentStar FC9310/02 Stofzuiger met zak
trompet
25/06/2013
Nederland
strijkt super gemakkelijk maar moet steeds opletten of de temperatuur schijf nog op de gewenste stand staat.
Tijdens het strijken(bij het neerzetten en opnieuw gebruik) gaat de keuze schijf te gemakkelijk naar een andere temperatuur- instelling. Als de keuzeschijf instelling meer weerstand zou hebben is het probleem al opgelost.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SilentStar FC9310/02 Stofzuiger met zak
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SilentStar FC9310/02 Stofzuiger met zak
Dido
23/06/2013
Nederland
Goede stofstuiger doet zijn werk perfect
Goede stofstuiger doet zijn werk perfect Zuigkracht is 2000 W GOED.Het stofzuigen is niet zwaar wat bij andere stofzuigers wel is.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SilentStar FC9310/02 Stofzuiger met zak
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SilentStar FC9310/02 Stofzuiger met zak