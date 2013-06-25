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  • Extremely powerful, surprisingly silent
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  • Extremely powerful, surprisingly silent
  • Extremely powerful, surprisingly silent
  • Extremely powerful, surprisingly silent
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Extremely powerful, surprisingly silent
  • Extremely powerful, surprisingly silent

Discontinued

SilentStarVacuum cleaner with bag

FC9310/02

3.5
| (30) Reviews
Extremely powerful, surprisingly silent
Enjoy a relaxing, undisturbed life at home with Philips SilentStar. Thanks to its unique SilentSeal nozzle, the vacuum cleaner ensures powerful cleaning performance with limited noise.
See all benefits

Tough on dust, gentle on your ears

Extremely powerful, surprisingly silent

  • Power

2000 Watt motor generating max. 450 Watt suction power

2000 Watt motor generating max. 450 Watt suction power

Powerful 2000 Watt motor generates the maximum 450 Watt suction power for superior cleaning results

Optimal performance and low noise thanks to the SilentSeal nozzle

Optimal performance and low noise thanks to the SilentSeal nozzle

The SilentSeal nozzle contributes to an optimal performance in both low noise and dust and fluff pick up. It is optimally sealed for efficient airflow resulting in the best cleaning performance — made by WesselWerk.

Noise reduction as low as 73 dB due to the aerodynamic air channel

Noise reduction as low as 73 dB due to the aerodynamic air channel

The air channel has been fine tuned to ensure that the air can escape with minimum noise. Additionally, a special motor suspension reduces vibrations.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

30

Reviews

25/06/2013

Nederland

Nederland

Uitstekende stofzuiger.Eindelijk een met laag geluidsniveau.

Prachtige uitvoering. Uitstekende zuigkracht. Zeer wendbaar. super lang snoer.De stang is gemakkelijk te monteren.Klikt mooi in de vergrendeling. Het hulpstukje met borstel is minder gemakkelijk er op te zetten en er af te halen.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SilentStar FC9310/02 Stofzuiger met zak

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SilentStar FC9310/02 Stofzuiger met zak

25/06/2013

Nederland

Nederland

strijkt super gemakkelijk maar moet steeds opletten of de temperatuur schijf nog op de gewenste stand staat.

Tijdens het strijken(bij het neerzetten en opnieuw gebruik) gaat de keuze schijf te gemakkelijk naar een andere temperatuur- instelling. Als de keuzeschijf instelling meer weerstand zou hebben is het probleem al opgelost.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SilentStar FC9310/02 Stofzuiger met zak

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SilentStar FC9310/02 Stofzuiger met zak

23/06/2013

Nederland

Nederland

Goede stofstuiger doet zijn werk perfect

Goede stofstuiger doet zijn werk perfect Zuigkracht is 2000 W GOED.Het stofzuigen is niet zwaar wat bij andere stofzuigers wel is.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SilentStar FC9310/02 Stofzuiger met zak

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SilentStar FC9310/02 Stofzuiger met zak

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