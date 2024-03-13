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SilentStar Vacuum cleaner with bag

Discontinued

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SilentStarVacuum cleaner with bag

FC9310/02

SilentStar Vacuum cleaner with bag

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips SilentStar Vacuum cleaner with bag

  • PDF file, 22.9 MB
  • 13 March 2024

Enjoy a relaxing, undisturbed life at home with Philips SilentStar. Thanks to its unique SilentSeal nozzle, the vacuum cleaner ensures powerful cleaning performance with limited noise.

  • PDF file
  • 22 August 2024

Frequently Asked Questions

Parts & Accessories

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