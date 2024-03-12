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Ironing
All series
6400 series Pressurised ironing system
Discontinued
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GC6440
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User Manual Philips 6400 series Pressurized ironing system
Have all the convenience of a compact and portable sized system iron and double your ironing speed with pressurised steam.
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