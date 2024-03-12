ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

6400 series Pressurised ironing system

Discontinued

Support

6400 seriesPressurised ironing system

GC6440

6400 series Pressurised ironing system

Discontinued

Go to shop

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips 6400 series Pressurized ironing system

  • PDF file, 5.8 MB
  • 12 March 2024

Have all the convenience of a compact and portable sized system iron and double your ironing speed with pressurised steam.

  • PDF file
  • 12 April 2024

Frequently Asked Questions

Parts & Accessories

    • 500 Series

    500 Series
    Fabric Shaver

    GC026/80
    • Removes fabric pills
    • Suitable for all garments
    • 2 Philips AA batteries incl.
    • 500 Series

    500 Series
    Fabric Shaver

    GC026/00
    • Quickly removes unwanted fabric pills
    • Includes 2 AA batteries for continuous lint shaving
    • 3 mesh hole sizes to remove pills, big and small
    • Removeable pill container
    • Height cap removes pills from delicate fabrics

Troubleshooting

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you