    Philips Sonicare 3100 series

    Sonic electric toothbrush with pressure sensor

    HX3671/13
    Sonicare
    Sonicare
      -{discount-value}
      Overall Rating / 5

        Our unique technology brings you a powerful yet gentle clean

        Powerful bristle vibrations drive microbubbles deep between your teeth and along your gum line for a refreshing experience. You will get two months' worth of manual brushing in just 2 minutes.** 31,000 brush strokes per minute gently clean your teeth, break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

        Up to 3 x better plaque removal vs. a manual toothbrush*

        The Sonicare electric toothbrush with advanced sonicare technology is clinically proven to remove plaque up to 3 X better* than a manual toothbrush. It removes plaque from your teeth and along the gum line while protecting your gums.

        Built-in pressure sensor protects your teeth and gums

        Built-in pressure sensor automatically detects the pressure you apply, warns you and reduces the toothbrush vibrations automatically to help protect your gums. The toothbrush will make a pulsing sound as a reminder to ease off the pressure. 7 out of 10 people found this feature helped them become better brushers.

        Optimise your brushing with SmarTimer and QuadPacer

        2 minute SmartTimer and 30 second QuadPacer guide you to brush for the recommended time in all areas of your mouth to ensure a complete clean.

        Ergonomic design makes the toothbrush easy to hold and use

        Slim, lightweight and ergonomic design makes the toothbrush easy to hold and use so that you get an amazing clean without any strain.

        Always know when to replace your brush heads

        All brush heads wear out over time, so you'll want to keep an eye on yours to make sure you're still getting a great clean. Our BrushSync technology tracks how long you've been using your brush head for and how hard you've been brushing. The BrushSync replacement reminder on your handle and a short beep remind you when it's time to replace it.

        Easy-Start to ease the transition

        Our Easy-Start programme gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power the first 14 times you use your new toothbrush.

        14 day long-lasting battery life

        Battery life lasts up to 14 days so you can go long periods without charging.

        Technical Specifications

        • Power

          Voltage
          DC5V

        • Technical specifications

          Operating time (full to empty)
          14 days*****
          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Battery type
          Lithium ION

        • Design and finishing

          Colour
          White

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

        • Ease of use

          Handle
          Slim ergonomic design
          Brush head system
          Easy click-on brush heads
          Battery indicator
          Light shows battery status
          BrushSync Replacement Reminder
          • Replacement reminder
          • Always know when to
          • replace brush heads
          • Reminder icon lights up
          • to always ensure best results

        • Items included

          Charger
          1
          Handle
          1 3100 Series
          Brush head
          1 C1 ProResults standard

        • Cleaning performance

          Speed
          Up to 31,000 brush movements/min
          Performance
          Removes up to 3 x more plaque*
          Timer
          Quadpacer and Smartimer
          Pressure feedback
          Vibrates handle to alert user

        • Modes

          Clean
          For exceptional everyday cleaning

        • Smart sensor technology

          BrushSync Replacement Reminder
          • Always know when to
          • replace brush heads
          Pressure sensor
          Alerts when brushing too hard

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Sonicare handle 3100 Series
        • ProResults Brush Head (C1)
        • USB Charger

              • vs manual toothbrush for healthier teeth and gums
              • Individual results may vary
              • * Data on file
              • **** based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day on standard mode
