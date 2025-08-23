2 year warranty
NEW Next-Generation DiamondClean
Complete care is now 100% visible
Available in
Pressure sensor
2 minute SmartTimer
Up to 3 x better plaque removal
14 day long-lasting battery life
Powerful bristle vibrations drive microbubbles deep between your teeth and along your gum line for a refreshing experience. You will get one months' worth of manual brushing in just 2 minutes.** 31,000 brush strokes per minute gently clean your teeth, break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.
The Sonicare electric toothbrush with advanced sonicare technology is clinically proven to remove plaque up to 3 X better* than a manual toothbrush. It removes plaque from your teeth and along the gum line while protecting your gums.
Built-in pressure sensor automatically detects the pressure you apply, warns you and reduces the toothbrush vibrations automatically to help protect your gums. The toothbrush will make a pulsing sound as a reminder to ease off the pressure. 7 out of 10 people found this feature helped them become better brushers.
4.2
of 5
746
Reviews
84%
recommend this product
BlueSunflower
23/08/2025
United Kingdom
Great toothbrush
Great toothbrush, the battery is long lasting, the pressure sensor is so helpful when moving from a different toothbrush, I always know when to change the toothbrush head with the handy reminder! Really good value for money.
Pros
Colour choices, smart timer, feels nice in the hand, reminder to change toothbrush head
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3100 series HX3671/13 Rechargeable Sonic Electric Toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 3100 series HX3671/13 Rechargeable Sonic Electric Toothbrush
Grimbo
26/05/2025
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent Product
Excellent product, easy to operate. Thoroughly recommended.
This review was made for 3100 series HX3671/14 Sonic electric toothbrush with pressure sensor
This review was made for 3100 series HX3671/14 Sonic electric toothbrush with pressure sensor
Drasko
14/04/2025
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
I am very satisfied with the product
I am very satisfied with the product that I am using, a new experience for me and a very thorough cleaning compared to the previous ones that I have used products of a similar type but let's say older versions
This review was made for 3100 series HX3671/14 Sonic electric toothbrush with pressure sensor
This review was made for 3100 series HX3671/14 Sonic electric toothbrush with pressure sensor
Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024.
vs manual toothbrush for healthier teeth and gums
Individual results may vary
Data on file
based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day on standard mode