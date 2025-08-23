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  • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.
  • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.
  • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.
  • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.
  • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.
  • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.
  • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.
  • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.
  • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.
  • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.
  • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.
  • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.
  • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.
  • Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.

Philips Sonicare 3100 seriesSonic electric toothbrush with pressure sensor

HX3671/14

4.2
| (746) Reviews | 84% recommend this product

Available in

Black
Black
Sugar rose
Sugar rose
White
White
Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.
Sonic technology combined with our brush action gently removes plaque up to 3 x better* than a manual toothbrush.
See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

No. 1 Dental professional reccomended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide1

Up to 3 x better plaque removal*

Goodbye manual toothbrush. Hello Sonic technology.

  • Pressure sensor

  • 2 minute SmartTimer

  • Up to 3 x better plaque removal

  • 14 day long-lasting battery life

Our unique technology brings you a powerful yet gentle clean

Our unique technology brings you a powerful yet gentle clean

Powerful bristle vibrations drive microbubbles deep between your teeth and along your gum line for a refreshing experience. You will get one months' worth of manual brushing in just 2 minutes.** 31,000 brush strokes per minute gently clean your teeth, break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

Up to 3 x better plaque removal vs. a manual toothbrush*

Up to 3 x better plaque removal vs. a manual toothbrush*

The Sonicare electric toothbrush with advanced sonicare technology is clinically proven to remove plaque up to 3 X better* than a manual toothbrush. It removes plaque from your teeth and along the gum line while protecting your gums.

Built-in pressure sensor protects your teeth and gums

Built-in pressure sensor protects your teeth and gums

Built-in pressure sensor automatically detects the pressure you apply, warns you and reduces the toothbrush vibrations automatically to help protect your gums. The toothbrush will make a pulsing sound as a reminder to ease off the pressure. 7 out of 10 people found this feature helped them become better brushers.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

746

Reviews

84%

recommend this product

23/08/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great toothbrush

Great toothbrush, the battery is long lasting, the pressure sensor is so helpful when moving from a different toothbrush, I always know when to change the toothbrush head with the handy reminder! Really good value for money.

Pros

Colour choices, smart timer, feels nice in the hand, reminder to change toothbrush head

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 3100 series HX3671/13 Rechargeable Sonic Electric Toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 3100 series HX3671/13 Rechargeable Sonic Electric Toothbrush

26/05/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent Product

Excellent product, easy to operate. Thoroughly recommended.

This review was made for 3100 series HX3671/14 Sonic electric toothbrush with pressure sensor

This review was made for 3100 series HX3671/14 Sonic electric toothbrush with pressure sensor

14/04/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

I am very satisfied with the product

I am very satisfied with the product that I am using, a new experience for me and a very thorough cleaning compared to the previous ones that I have used products of a similar type but let's say older versions

This review was made for 3100 series HX3671/14 Sonic electric toothbrush with pressure sensor

This review was made for 3100 series HX3671/14 Sonic electric toothbrush with pressure sensor

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024. 

  1. vs manual toothbrush for healthier teeth and gums

  2. Individual results may vary

  3. Data on file

  4. based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day on standard mode