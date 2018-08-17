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  • Encourage healthy brushing on their own
  • Encourage healthy brushing on their own
  • Encourage healthy brushing on their own
  • Encourage healthy brushing on their own
  • Encourage healthy brushing on their own
  • Encourage healthy brushing on their own
  • Encourage healthy brushing on their own
  • Encourage healthy brushing on their own
  • Encourage healthy brushing on their own
  • Encourage healthy brushing on their own

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare For KidsSonic electric toothbrush

HX6381/02

4.2
| (17) Reviews | 94% recommend this product
Encourage healthy brushing on their own
Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush that supports growing smiles
See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

No. 1 Dental professional reccomended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide1

Electric toothbrush for kids

Encourage healthy brushing on their own

  • 2 modes

  • 2 brush heads

Age-appropriate brush heads to protect kids' teeth

Age-appropriate brush heads to protect kids' teeth

This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush has 2 brush head sizes that are specifically designed to gently clean and protect teeth at key developmental stages

Anti-roll shape

Anti-roll shape

Sturdy handle design allows kids to store it upright as well as apply toothpaste while the toothbrush is lying flat.

Multi grip design for parents and kids

Multi grip design for parents and kids

Ergonomically designed to enable parents and kids to brush together or on their own

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

17

Reviews

94%

recommend this product

2

17/08/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very good

[Employee of philipsglobal] My daughter special need she just start use it love it x

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for For Kids HX6381/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for For Kids HX6381/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

17/08/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Very good

[Employee of philipsglobal] My daughter special need she just start use it love it x

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for For Kids HX6381/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for For Kids HX6381/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

09/10/2011

Nederland

Nederland

Onze zoon vind tandenpoetsen leuk!

Sinds aanschaf van deze tandenborstel vind onze zoon tandenpoetsen leuk, voorheen was tandenpoetsen een ramp.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for For Kids HX6381/02 Sonische, elektrische tandenborstel

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for For Kids HX6381/02 Sonische, elektrische tandenborstel

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024. 

  1. Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush

  2. based on two periods of two minutes of brushing per day, in standard mode