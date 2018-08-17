2 year warranty
NEW Next-Generation DiamondClean
Complete care is now 100% visible
Discontinued
2 modes
2 brush heads
This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush has 2 brush head sizes that are specifically designed to gently clean and protect teeth at key developmental stages
Sturdy handle design allows kids to store it upright as well as apply toothpaste while the toothbrush is lying flat.
Ergonomically designed to enable parents and kids to brush together or on their own
4.2
of 5
17
Reviews
94%
recommend this product
kc75
17/08/2018
United Kingdom
Very good
[Employee of philipsglobal] My daughter special need she just start use it love it x
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids HX6381/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids HX6381/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Pikul
17/08/2018
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Very good
[Employee of philipsglobal] My daughter special need she just start use it love it x
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids HX6381/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids HX6381/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Ruki
09/10/2011
Nederland
Onze zoon vind tandenpoetsen leuk!
Sinds aanschaf van deze tandenborstel vind onze zoon tandenpoetsen leuk, voorheen was tandenpoetsen een ramp.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids HX6381/02 Sonische, elektrische tandenborstel
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for For Kids HX6381/02 Sonische, elektrische tandenborstel
Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024.
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
based on two periods of two minutes of brushing per day, in standard mode