    Sonicare HealthyWhite Rechargeable sonic toothbrush

    HX6733/80
    Sonicare
    Whiter, healthier teeth
      Sonicare HealthyWhite Rechargeable sonic toothbrush

      HX6733/80

      Whiter, healthier teeth

      Everybody loves a bright white smile. Let the natural whiteness of your teeth shine through. Sonicare HealthyWhite electric toothbrush is proven to remove everyday stains in just two weeks, with the regular use of the Clean & White Mode.

      Whiter, healthier teeth

      Everybody loves a bright white smile. Let the natural whiteness of your teeth shine through. Sonicare HealthyWhite electric toothbrush is proven to remove everyday stains in just two weeks, with the regular use of the Clean & White Mode.

        HealthyWhite

        HealthyWhite

        Rechargeable sonic toothbrush

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Whiter, healthier teeth

        The ultimate toothbrush for whiter teeth

        • 3 modes
        • 3 brush heads
        Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

        Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

        The Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

        Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

        Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

        The uniquely angled neck of this toothbrush head makes it easier to reach back teeth, removing plaque in those hard-to-reach areas.

        Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

        Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

        The Dynamic Cleaning Action of this toothbrush and the direct broader contact with each tooth has proven to remove everyday stains, to help keep teeth naturally whiter.

        Clinically proven safe and gentle

        Clinically proven safe and gentle

        Your Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush is safe to use on: braces (brush heads wear out sooner when used on braces), dental restorations (fillings, crowns, veneers) and periodontal pockets.

        Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

        Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

        2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time

        Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

        Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

        30 seconds interval timer indicates when you have completed each quadrant of your mouth and signals for you to move on, resulting in more consistent cleaning throughout your mouth

        Easy-start programme to acclimate to the Sonicare experience

        Easy-start programme to acclimate to the Sonicare experience

        Gently increases power over first 14 uses to ease you into the Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush experience

        Clean and White Mode: proven to remove stains

        Clean and White Mode: proven to remove stains

        2 minutes of Clean mode with an additional 30 seconds of White mode to focus on your visible front teeth. Removes everyday stains, such as coffee, tea, tobacco and red wine. Whitens teeth by 2 shades in just 2 weeks.

        Sensitive Mode: Gentle teeth and gum cleaning

        Sensitive Mode: Gentle teeth and gum cleaning

        Philips Sonicare toothbrush with Sensitive Mode: Gentle, yet thorough cleaning for sensitive gums

        Clean Mode: Standard 2-minute mode

        For exceptional everyday cleaning. Helps maintain whitening treatments.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable

        • Design and finishing

          Colour
          Frost White

        • Items included

          Charger
          2 chargers
          Brush head colour rings
          3 colour rings for easy sharing
          Brush heads
          • 1 DiamondClean standard
          • 2 ProResults standard
          Handles
          2 HealthyWhite

        • Ease of use

          Brush head system
          Easy snap-on brush heads for optimal hygiene
          Brushing time
          42 2-minute brushings OR 3 weeks
          Battery indicator
          Illuminated icon blinks when it's time to recharge
          Handle
          Slim ergonomic design and rubber grip for easy handling.

        • Cleaning performance

          Speed
          Up to 31,000 brush strokes per minute
          Performance
          Removes more plaque than Sonicare Essence/Sonicare CleanCare
          Health benefits
          Helps improve gum health
          Whitening benefits
          Can whiten teeth up to two shades in two weeks
          Timer
          Smartimer and Quadpacer
          Modes
          3 Modes: Clean, Sensitive and Clean and White

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

        • Power

          Voltage
          Multi-voltage charger

