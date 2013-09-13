2 year warranty
Discontinued
3 modes
3 brush heads
Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gum line.
The uniquely angled neck of this toothbrush head makes it easier to reach back teeth, removing plaque in those hard-to-reach areas.
The dynamic sonic action of this toothbrush and the direct broader contact with each tooth, has been proven to remove everyday stains, to help keep teeth naturally whiter.
4.0
of 5
38
Reviews
80%
recommend this product
Waygrandma
13/09/2013
United Kingdom
I like the way it cleans
It lets me know by a pause when 30 seconds have passed so I know when to rotate to the next section to clean.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6733/90 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6733/90 Sonic electric toothbrush
sonja68
01/10/2015
Nederland
Verified buyer
zeer goede tandenborstel
al jaren poets ik electrisch maar sinds kort met de Philips Snicare. en wat een verschil! Het is even wennen maar daarna wil je nooit meer anders. Het kan echt nog schoner dan met je huidige (electrische) tandenborstel
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6733/33 Twee sonische, elektrische tandenborstels
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6733/33 Twee sonische, elektrische tandenborstels
f13h23
19/05/2015
Nederland
Verified buyer
Voldoet in alle opzichten aan verwachtingen
Op advies van mondhygieniste in gebruik genomen. Meer en beter resultaat dan ik had verwacht.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6733/33 Twee sonische, elektrische tandenborstels
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6733/33 Twee sonische, elektrische tandenborstels