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  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth
  • Whiter, healthier teeth

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare HealthyWhiteRechargeable sonic toothbrush

HX6733/80

4
| (38) Reviews | 80% recommend this product
Whiter, healthier teeth
Everybody loves a bright white smile. Let the natural whiteness of your teeth shine through. Sonicare HealthyWhite electric toothbrush is proven to remove everyday stains in just two weeks, with the regular use of the Clean & White Mode.
See all benefits

The ultimate toothbrush for whiter teeth

Whiter, healthier teeth

  • 3 modes

  • 3 brush heads

Sonicare dynamic sonic action drives fluid between teeth

Sonicare dynamic sonic action drives fluid between teeth

Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gum line.

Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

The uniquely angled neck of this toothbrush head makes it easier to reach back teeth, removing plaque in those hard-to-reach areas.

Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

The dynamic sonic action of this toothbrush and the direct broader contact with each tooth, has been proven to remove everyday stains, to help keep teeth naturally whiter.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

38

Reviews

80%

recommend this product

13/09/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

I like the way it cleans

It lets me know by a pause when 30 seconds have passed so I know when to rotate to the next section to clean.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6733/90 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6733/90 Sonic electric toothbrush

01/10/2015

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

zeer goede tandenborstel

al jaren poets ik electrisch maar sinds kort met de Philips Snicare. en wat een verschil! Het is even wennen maar daarna wil je nooit meer anders. Het kan echt nog schoner dan met je huidige (electrische) tandenborstel

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6733/33 Twee sonische, elektrische tandenborstels

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6733/33 Twee sonische, elektrische tandenborstels

19/05/2015

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Voldoet in alle opzichten aan verwachtingen

Op advies van mondhygieniste in gebruik genomen. Meer en beter resultaat dan ik had verwacht.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6733/33 Twee sonische, elektrische tandenborstels

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HealthyWhite HX6733/33 Twee sonische, elektrische tandenborstels

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