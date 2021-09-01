Search terms

    Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300

    Sonic electric toothbrush - white

    HX6807/24
    Sonicare
    Whiter teeth. Gently does it.
      Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 Sonic electric toothbrush - white

      HX6807/24
      Whiter teeth. Gently does it.

      Feel the difference of a gentle clean with our Pressure Sensor while whitening your teeth in 1 week. See all benefits

        ProtectiveClean 4300

        ProtectiveClean 4300

        Sonic electric toothbrush - white

        Whiter teeth. Gently does it.

        Whitens teeth in just 1 week.

        • Built-in pressure sensor
        • 1 cleaning mode
        • 1 x BrushSync feature
        Whitens teeth in just one week

        Whitens teeth in just one week

        Click on the W2 Optimal White brush head to remove surface stains and reveal a whiter smile. With its densely packed central stain-removal bristles, it's clinically proven to whiten teeth in just one week.

        Lets you know if you're pressing too hard

        Lets you know if you're pressing too hard

        Brushing too hard can damage your teeth and gums. To prevent this, your Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean emits a gentle pulsing sound to remind you to ease off on the pressure.

        Safe and gentle on sensitive areas, orthodontics and dental work

        Safe and gentle on sensitive areas, orthodontics and dental work

        You can be sure of a safe brushing experience: our sonic technology is suitable for use with braces, fillings, crowns and veneers, and helps prevent cavities and improve gum health.

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between your teeth, and its brush strokes break plaque up and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

        Always know when to replace your brush heads

        Always know when to replace your brush heads

        All brush heads wear out over time. But our BrushSync technology tracks how long you've been using your brush head for, and how hard you've been brushing. When it's time to replace it, a light on your handle and a short beep will let you know. That way, you can be sure your brush head is doing a good job.

        Encouragement to brush thoroughly

        Encouragement to brush thoroughly

        Need an electric toothbrush with a timer? Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent just the right amount of time cleaning each part of your mouth, while our Smartimer tells you when you've brushed for the recommended two minutes.

        Connects smart brush handle and smart brush heads

        Connects smart brush handle and smart brush heads

        A microchip-enabled technology that detects and synchronises the smart brush head with the smart handle. The smart handle and smart brush head pair is a powerful combination that enables Smart replacement reminders.

        Easy-start programme builds your Philips Sonicare routine

        Easy-start programme builds your Philips Sonicare routine

        Starting something new can take some getting used to. Our easy-start programme gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power with the first 14 uses of your new toothbrush.

        Technical Specifications

        • Power

          Voltage
          110-220 V

        • Technical specifications

          Operating time (full to empty)
          Up to 2 weeks
          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Battery type
          Lithium ION

        • Design and finishing

          Colour
          White and Mint

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

        • Ease of use

          Handle compatibility
          Easy click-on brush heads
          Handle
          Slim ergonomic design
          Battery indicator
          Light shows battery status
          Brushing time
          Up to 2 weeks

        • Items included

          Brush heads
          1 W2 Optimal White
          Charger
          1
          Handle
          1 ProtectiveClean

        • Cleaning performance

          Health benefits
          • Improves gum health in only two weeks
          • Helps reduce cavities
          Speed
          Up to 62,000 brush movements/min
          Timer
          Quadpacer and Smartimer
          Pressure feedback
          Vibrates handle to alert user

        • Modes

          Clean
          For exceptional everyday cleaning
          2 intensities
          • Low
          • High

        • Smart sensor technology

          BrushSync Replacement Reminder
          • Always know when to
          • replace brush heads
          Pressure sensor
          Alerts when brushing too hard

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Sonicare handle ProtectiveClean 4300
        • Optimal White Brush Head (W2)
        • Standard charger

              • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
