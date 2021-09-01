Other items in the box
- Sonicare handle ProtectiveClean 4300
- Optimal White Brush Head (W2)
- Standard charger
Whiter teeth. Gently does it.
Feel the difference of a gentle clean with our Pressure Sensor while whitening your teeth in 1 week. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Sonic electric toothbrush - white
Click on the W2 Optimal White brush head to remove surface stains and reveal a whiter smile. With its densely packed central stain-removal bristles, it's clinically proven to whiten teeth in just one week.
Brushing too hard can damage your teeth and gums. To prevent this, your Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean emits a gentle pulsing sound to remind you to ease off on the pressure.
You can be sure of a safe brushing experience: our sonic technology is suitable for use with braces, fillings, crowns and veneers, and helps prevent cavities and improve gum health.
Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between your teeth, and its brush strokes break plaque up and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.
All brush heads wear out over time. But our BrushSync technology tracks how long you've been using your brush head for, and how hard you've been brushing. When it's time to replace it, a light on your handle and a short beep will let you know. That way, you can be sure your brush head is doing a good job.
Need an electric toothbrush with a timer? Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent just the right amount of time cleaning each part of your mouth, while our Smartimer tells you when you've brushed for the recommended two minutes.
A microchip-enabled technology that detects and synchronises the smart brush head with the smart handle. The smart handle and smart brush head pair is a powerful combination that enables Smart replacement reminders.
Starting something new can take some getting used to. Our easy-start programme gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power with the first 14 uses of your new toothbrush.
