Ultimate cleaning. Radiant results.
Sonicare's best performance in our most elegant toothbrush. Switch to Sonicare.
Rechargeable sonic toothbrush
Two-minute timer helps ensure Dental Professional recommended brushing time
This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides optimal cleaning between teeth and along the gumline for improved gum health in just two weeks, giving a superior clean in between teeth and removing significantly more plaque than a manual toothbrush
DiamondClean brush heads, Sonicare's best brush head, have diamond-shaped, medium stiffness bristles to effectively yet gently scrape away plaque. Provides exceptional cleaning and whiter teeth compared with a manual toothbrush.
Five unique modes for a better cleaning experience: Clean, White, Polish, Gum Care, Sensitive
Sonicare's best plaque removal: Removes up to 100% more plaque from hard-to-reach places than a manual toothbrush
USB Charging travel case: Take your DiamondClean anywhere and everywhere. Connects to your laptop via USB or can be charged using a wall socket.
Whitens teeth up to twice as well as a manual toothbrush.
Uniquely angled brush head neck makes it easier to reach back teeth, removing plaque in those hard-to-reach areas.
Sonicare's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.
