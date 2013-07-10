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  • Ultimate cleaning. Radiant results.
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  • Ultimate cleaning. Radiant results.
  • Ultimate cleaning. Radiant results.
  • Ultimate cleaning. Radiant results.
  • Ultimate cleaning. Radiant results.
  • Ultimate cleaning. Radiant results.
  • Ultimate cleaning. Radiant results.
  • Ultimate cleaning. Radiant results.
  • Ultimate cleaning. Radiant results.
  • Ultimate cleaning. Radiant results.
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Ultimate cleaning. Radiant results.
  • Ultimate cleaning. Radiant results.
  • Ultimate cleaning. Radiant results.
  • Ultimate cleaning. Radiant results.
  • Ultimate cleaning. Radiant results.
  • Ultimate cleaning. Radiant results.
  • Ultimate cleaning. Radiant results.
  • Ultimate cleaning. Radiant results.

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare DiamondCleanRechargeable sonic toothbrush

HX9322/12

4.2
| (120) Reviews | 87% recommend this product
Ultimate cleaning. Radiant results.
Sonicare's best performance in our most elegant toothbrush. Switch to Sonicare.
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Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

No. 1 Dental professional reccomended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide1

Ultimate cleaning. Radiant results.

  • 5 modes

  • 2 brush heads

  • USB charging case

Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

A whiter smile in 1 week with our DiamondClean brush head*

A whiter smile in 1 week with our DiamondClean brush head*

Click on our DiamondClean brush head to gently yet effectively remove surface stains. Densely packed central stain removal bristles work hard to make your smile 2 x whiter in just 7 days.*

Improves gum health in just 2 weeks*

Improves gum health in just 2 weeks*

With optimal cleaning from your DiamondClean, gums will become healthier in 2 weeks*. Removing up to 7x more plaque along the gum line than a manual toothbrush*, you'll get your healthiest smile.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

120

Reviews

87%

recommend this product

10/07/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

I like the beeps

I like the beeps that remind you to move to the next section of your mouth. The time goes surprisingly quickly. My teeth feel really smooth and clean and look whiter already.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean HX9322 Rechargeable sonic toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean HX9322 Rechargeable sonic toothbrush

10/07/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

I like the beeps

I like the beeps that remind you to move to the next section of your mouth. The time goes surprisingly quickly. My teeth feel really smooth and clean and look whiter already.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean HX9322 Rechargeable sonic toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean HX9322 Rechargeable sonic toothbrush

28/08/2014

Nederland

Nederland

goed ontwerp,poetst heerlijk

Het hele ontwerp Is mijn inziens Duidelijk verbeterd Het materiaal van de buitenkant De kop waar de borstel op plaatst Een multifunctionele aan uit knop Handig is dat hij de laatste poetsstand bewaard Een verbeterpunt is een mogelijkheid om hem aan de muur te bevestigen.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean HX9322/12 Sonische, elektrische tandenborstel

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean HX9322/12 Sonische, elektrische tandenborstel

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024. 