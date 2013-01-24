Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    Sonicare DiamondClean Rechargeable sonic toothbrush

    HX9322
    Sonicare
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Ultimate cleaning. Radiant results. Ultimate cleaning. Radiant results. Ultimate cleaning. Radiant results.
      -{discount-value}

      Sonicare DiamondClean Rechargeable sonic toothbrush

      HX9322
      Find support for this product

      Ultimate cleaning. Radiant results.

      Sonicare's best performance in our most elegant toothbrush. Switch to Sonicare.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Sonicare DiamondClean Rechargeable sonic toothbrush

      Ultimate cleaning. Radiant results.

      Sonicare's best performance in our most elegant toothbrush. Switch to Sonicare.

      Similar products

      See all diamondclean

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        DiamondClean

        DiamondClean

        Rechargeable sonic toothbrush

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Ultimate cleaning. Radiant results.

        • 5 modes
        • 2 brush heads
        • USB charging case

        Smartimer encourages 2-minute brushing time

        Two-minute timer helps ensure Dental Professional recommended brushing time

        Improves gum health in only two weeks

        This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides optimal cleaning between teeth and along the gumline for improved gum health in just two weeks, giving a superior clean in between teeth and removing significantly more plaque than a manual toothbrush

        DiamondClean brush head for Sonicare's best cleaning

        DiamondClean brush heads, Sonicare's best brush head, have diamond-shaped, medium stiffness bristles to effectively yet gently scrape away plaque. Provides exceptional cleaning and whiter teeth compared with a manual toothbrush.

        Five unique modes for a better cleaning experience

        Five unique modes for a better cleaning experience: Clean, White, Polish, Gum Care, Sensitive

        Removes up to 5X more plaque than a manual toothbrush

        Sonicare's best plaque removal: Removes up to 100% more plaque from hard-to-reach places than a manual toothbrush

        USB Charging travel case to take your toothbrush anywhere

        USB Charging travel case: Take your DiamondClean anywhere and everywhere. Connects to your laptop via USB or can be charged using a wall socket.

        Whitens teeth up to twice as well as a manual toothbrush.

        Whitens teeth up to twice as well as a manual toothbrush.

        Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

        Uniquely angled brush head neck makes it easier to reach back teeth, removing plaque in those hard-to-reach areas.

        Dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

        Sonicare's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

        Technical Specifications

        • Cleaning performance

          Speed
          Up to 31,000 brush strokes per minute
          Performance
          Removes up to 100% more plaque
          Health benefits
          Improves gum health in only two weeks
          Whitening benefits
          Whitens teeth twice as well
          Timer
          Smartimer and quadpacer
          Modes
          5 Modes

        • Ease of use

          Brush head system
          Easy snap-on brush heads for optimal hygiene
          Brushing time
          Up to 3 weeks
          Battery indicator
          Illuminated icon indicates battery life
          Handle
          Slim ergonomic design for easy handling.
          Display
          Illuminated display indicates selected mode, becomes invisible when power is off.

        • Items included

          Brush heads
          2 DiamondClean

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Power consumption
          2.0  W
          Battery type
          Lithium-polymer rechargeable

        • Design and finishing

          Colour
          Ceramic white

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

        • Power

          Voltage
          Multi-voltage charger

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount