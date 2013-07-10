2 year warranty
NEW Next-Generation DiamondClean
Complete care is now 100% visible
Discontinued
5 modes
2 brush heads
USB charging case
Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.
Click on our DiamondClean brush head to gently yet effectively remove surface stains. Densely packed central stain removal bristles work hard to make your smile 2 x whiter in just 7 days.*
With optimal cleaning from your DiamondClean, gums will become healthier in 2 weeks*. Removing up to 7x more plaque along the gum line than a manual toothbrush*, you'll get your healthiest smile.
4.2
of 5
120
Reviews
87%
recommend this product
YorkieGirl
10/07/2013
United Kingdom
I like the beeps
I like the beeps that remind you to move to the next section of your mouth. The time goes surprisingly quickly. My teeth feel really smooth and clean and look whiter already.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX9322 Rechargeable sonic toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX9322 Rechargeable sonic toothbrush
Christine59
10/07/2013
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
I like the beeps
I like the beeps that remind you to move to the next section of your mouth. The time goes surprisingly quickly. My teeth feel really smooth and clean and look whiter already.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX9322 Rechargeable sonic toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX9322 Rechargeable sonic toothbrush
JanIan
28/08/2014
Nederland
goed ontwerp,poetst heerlijk
Het hele ontwerp Is mijn inziens Duidelijk verbeterd Het materiaal van de buitenkant De kop waar de borstel op plaatst Een multifunctionele aan uit knop Handig is dat hij de laatste poetsstand bewaard Een verbeterpunt is een mogelijkheid om hem aan de muur te bevestigen.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX9322/12 Sonische, elektrische tandenborstel
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX9322/12 Sonische, elektrische tandenborstel
Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024.