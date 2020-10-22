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2 year warranty
Welcome gift £10*
30-day return
Electric toothbrushes
All series
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Sonic electric toothbrush
Discontinued
Support
HX9332/05
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Quick start guide
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All (17)
Can I use my Sonicare AirFloss charger to charge my toothbrush?
How does the brushing guidance work in the Sonicare app?
How can I recycle my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush?
In which countries is the Sonicare app available?
How do I change the intensity settings on my Sonicare toothbrush?
W2 Optimal White8-pack sonic toothbrush heads
Philips SonicareCharging stand
Philips SonicareUSB-A charging cable
Philips SonicareCharging glass
W2 Optimal White(was DiamondClean) interchangeable sonic brush heads
Philips SonicareCharging travel case
W2c Optimal White compactCompact sonic toothbrush heads
W2 Optimal White2-pack interchangeable sonic toothbrush heads
S SensitiveStandard sonic toothbrush heads
My brush head is difficult to attach or remove.
I cannot connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app
My brush head falls off my Sonicare toothbrush
My Sonicare toothbrush is vibrating less powerfully
My Sonicare toothbrush is not vibrating
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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