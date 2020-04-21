2 year warranty
Discontinued
HX9342/02
Whiter, healthier teeth for life
Sonicare's best whitening in our most elegant Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush. Switch to Sonicare.
5 modes
2 brush heads
Removes up to 7 times more plaque from hard-to-reach places than a manual toothbrush.
This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides optimal cleaning between teeth and along the gumline for improved gum health in just two weeks.
This Philips Sonicare toothbrush whitens teeth more than 2x better than a manual toothbrush in just 1 week. Removes up to 100% more stains for whiter teeth in just 1 week.
4.0
of 5
77
Reviews
Afbc
21/04/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great toothbrush
Looks great, works great, helpful customer services
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX9342/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Date of Use 2019-04-21
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX9342/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Date of Use 2019-04-21
Franky8Knife
21/12/2017
United Kingdom
Excellent
One of the best product I have bough in a while!!!! Many thanks. Keep up the good work in producing quality products!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX9342/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX9342/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Mowdy
15/08/2017
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent
My hygienist recommended the toothbrush, and can say it is excellent, my teeth feel really clean after use. USB travel charger makes it great to travel with too. Brought another as a gift for my daughter.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX9342/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX9342/02 Sonic electric toothbrush
Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024.
based on two periods of two minutes of brushing per day, in clean mode