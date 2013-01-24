Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean

    Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX9342/02
    Sonicare
    Sonicare
    • Whiter, healthier teeth for life Whiter, healthier teeth for life Whiter, healthier teeth for life
      Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Sonic electric toothbrush

      HX9342/02
      Whiter, healthier teeth for life

      Sonicare's best whitening in our most elegant Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush. Switch to Sonicare. See all benefits

      Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Sonic electric toothbrush

      Whiter, healthier teeth for life

      Sonicare's best whitening in our most elegant Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush. Switch to Sonicare. See all benefits

        Whiter, healthier teeth for life

        Best Sonicare whitening electric toothbrush

        • 5 modes
        • 2 brush heads
        Removes up to 7 x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

        Removes up to 7 x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

        Removes up to 7 times more plaque from hard-to-reach places than a manual toothbrush.

        Improves gum health in only two weeks

        Improves gum health in only two weeks

        This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides optimal cleaning between teeth and along the gumline for improved gum health in just two weeks.

        Whitens teeth more than 2x better than a manual toothbrush

        Whitens teeth more than 2x better than a manual toothbrush

        This Philips Sonicare toothbrush whitens teeth more than 2x better than a manual toothbrush in just 1 week. Removes up to 100% more stains for whiter teeth in just 1 week.

        DiamondClean toothbrush head for Sonicare's best whitening

        DiamondClean toothbrush head for Sonicare's best whitening

        DiamondClean toothbrush heads, Philips Sonicare's best whitening brush head, have diamond shaped bristles to effectively yet gently remove surface stains and scrape away plaque. Removes stain build up from coffee, tea, red wine, cigarettes and tobacco in just 1 week.

        Sensitive Mode: Gentle teeth and gum cleaning

        Sensitive Mode: Gentle teeth and gum cleaning

        Philips Sonicare toothbrush with Sensitive Mode: Gentle, yet thorough cleaning for sensitive gums

        Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

        Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

        30 seconds interval timer indicates when you have completed each quadrant of your mouth and signals for you to move on, resulting in more consistent cleaning throughout your mouth

        Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

        Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

        2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time

        Charging System: Charging glass

        Charging System: Charging glass

        Simply place your Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush in the glass to charge. The glass can also be used to rinse your mouth after brushing.

        Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

        Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

        This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps to remove and reduce stains on your teeth for a brighter smile.

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        The Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gum line.

        Technical Specifications

        • Modes

          Clean
          For exceptional everyday cleaning
          Gum Care
          Gently massages gums
          Polish
          Brighten and polish your teeth
          Sensitive
          Gentle teeth and gum cleaning
          White
          Removes surface stains

        • Items included

          Handles
          1 DiamondClean
          Brush heads
          • 1 DiamondClean compact
          • 1 DiamondClean standard
          Charger
          1

        • Design and finishing

          Colour
          Ceramic white

        • Cleaning performance

          Speed
          Up to 62,000 brush movements/min
          Performance
          Removes up to 7x more plaque*
          Health benefits
          Improves gum health in only two weeks
          Whitening benefits
          Whitens teeth twice as well*
          Timer
          SmarTimer and Quadpacer

        • Ease of use

          Brush head system
          Easy click-on brush heads
          Brushing time
          Up to 3 weeks**
          Battery indicator
          Illuminated icon indicates battery life
          Handle
          Slim ergonomic design
          Display
          Illuminated display

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Battery type
          Lithium ION
          Operating time (full to empty)
          Up to 3 weeks**

        • Power

          Voltage
          110-220 V

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

              • *based on two periods of two minutes of brushing per day, in clean mode

