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Discontinued

Philips Sonicare DiamondCleanSonic electric toothbrush

HX9342/02

4

| (77) Reviews

Whiter, healthier teeth for life

Sonicare's best whitening in our most elegant Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush. Switch to Sonicare.

See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

No. 1 Dental professional reccomended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide1

Best Sonicare whitening electric toothbrush

Whiter, healthier teeth for life

  • 5 modes

  • 2 brush heads

Removes up to 7 x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

Removes up to 7 x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

Removes up to 7 times more plaque from hard-to-reach places than a manual toothbrush.

Improves gum health in only two weeks

Improves gum health in only two weeks

This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides optimal cleaning between teeth and along the gumline for improved gum health in just two weeks.

Whitens teeth more than 2x better than a manual toothbrush

Whitens teeth more than 2x better than a manual toothbrush

This Philips Sonicare toothbrush whitens teeth more than 2x better than a manual toothbrush in just 1 week. Removes up to 100% more stains for whiter teeth in just 1 week.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

77

Reviews

21/04/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great toothbrush

Looks great, works great, helpful customer services

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean HX9342/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

Date of Use 2019-04-21

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean HX9342/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

Date of Use 2019-04-21

21/12/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent

One of the best product I have bough in a while!!!! Many thanks. Keep up the good work in producing quality products!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean HX9342/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean HX9342/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

15/08/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent

My hygienist recommended the toothbrush, and can say it is excellent, my teeth feel really clean after use. USB travel charger makes it great to travel with too. Brought another as a gift for my daughter.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean HX9342/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean HX9342/02 Sonic electric toothbrush

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024. 

  1. based on two periods of two minutes of brushing per day, in clean mode