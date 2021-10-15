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Philips Sonicare DiamondCleanSonic electric toothbrush

HX9361/62

4.3

| (308) Reviews | 85% recommend this product

1 award

Whiter teeth from day 1

Philips Sonicare's best whitening in our most elegant sonic electric toothbrush - pink edition. Switch to Philips Sonicare.

See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

No. 1 Dental professional reccomended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide1

Best Philips Sonicare whitening sonic toothbrush

Whiter teeth from day 1

  • 5 modes

  • 1 brush head

  • USB travel charger

Up to 10 x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

Up to 10 x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

Thanks to its flexible design, it removes up to 10x more plaque from hard-to-reach areas* for a truly deep clean along the gum line and between teeth.

Up to 4 x more surface contact** for an effortless deep clean

Up to 4 x more surface contact** for an effortless deep clean

You get a personalised clean every time you brush with our adaptive cleaning technology. Soft rubber sides flex to let C3 Premium Plaque Control adapt to the shape of your teeth and gums, absorbing any excess brushing pressure and enhancing our sonic cleaning power. Bristles can then adjust to the shape of your teeth and gums so you get up to 4 x more surface contact than a regular brush head** for deeper cleaning in hard-to-reach areas.

Improves gum health in just 2 weeks*

Improves gum health in just 2 weeks*

With optimal cleaning from your DiamondClean, gums will become healthier in 2 weeks*. Removing up to 7x more plaque along the gum line than a manual toothbrush*, you'll get your healthiest smile.

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Awards

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

308

Reviews

85%

recommend this product

15/10/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great

Love clean with Sonic tootbrush is no 1 for me every day my smile is shine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean HX9361/62 Sonic electric toothbrush

Date of Use 2021-04-15

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean HX9361/62 Sonic electric toothbrush

Date of Use 2021-04-15

29/08/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Love, love, LOVE IT!

I’ve had my sonicare for over a month now and it’s fantastic, it’s had an immediate impact on my oral health from white teeth to less pain. The travel chargeable case is a really great addition too. The simple detachable stand means I’m no longer constantly knocking it over. It’s kinda perfect.

Pros

My whole mouth feels and is much healthier.

Cons

Non

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean HX9361/62 Sonic electric toothbrush

Date of Use 2020-07-29

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean HX9361/62 Sonic electric toothbrush

Date of Use 2020-07-29

25/04/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great product highly recommended

I always have a rotation toothbrush, after next one have break down I made some research about toothbrush and I found this one. The reviews was different, different people different expectations maybe. Anyway I decided to risk and spend over £100 god this toothbrush and I'm happy with my results ☺ so far my teeth never before been in good condition, I feel so clean after brushed- battery last long, all difficult settings etc overall I'm happy with this toothbrush, also recommend to my friends.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean HX9361/62 Sonic electric toothbrush

Date of Use 2020-03-25

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean HX9361/62 Sonic electric toothbrush

Date of Use 2020-03-25

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024. 

  1. based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on standard mod<br>*vs a manual toothbrush<br>**than a manual toothbrush, and with a leading whitening toothpaste<br>