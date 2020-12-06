Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean

    Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX9361/62
    Sonicare
    Overall Rating / 5
    2 Awards
    Sonicare
    • Whiter teeth from day 1 Whiter teeth from day 1 Whiter teeth from day 1
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Sonic electric toothbrush

      HX9361/62
      Overall Rating / 5
      2 Awards

      Whiter teeth from day 1

      Philips Sonicare's best whitening in our most elegant sonic electric toothbrush - pink edition. Switch to Philips Sonicare. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: £299.99

      Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Sonic electric toothbrush

      Whiter teeth from day 1

      Philips Sonicare's best whitening in our most elegant sonic electric toothbrush - pink edition. Switch to Philips Sonicare. See all benefits

      Whiter teeth from day 1

      Philips Sonicare's best whitening in our most elegant sonic electric toothbrush - pink edition. Switch to Philips Sonicare. See all benefits

      Philips shop price
      Suggested retail price: £299.99

      Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Sonic electric toothbrush

      Whiter teeth from day 1

      Philips Sonicare's best whitening in our most elegant sonic electric toothbrush - pink edition. Switch to Philips Sonicare. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all diamondclean

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        DiamondClean

        DiamondClean

        Sonic electric toothbrush

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Whiter teeth from day 1

        Best Philips Sonicare whitening sonic toothbrush

        • 5 modes
        • 1 brush head
        • USB travel charger
        Up to 10 x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

        Up to 10 x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

        Thanks to its flexible design, it removes up to 10x more plaque from hard-to-reach areas* for a truly deep clean along the gum line and between teeth.

        Up to 4 x more surface contact** for an effortless deep clean

        Up to 4 x more surface contact** for an effortless deep clean

        You get a personalised clean every time you brush with our adaptive cleaning technology. Soft rubber sides flex to let C3 Premium Plaque Control adapt to the shape of your teeth and gums, absorbing any excess brushing pressure and enhancing our sonic cleaning power. Bristles can then adjust to the shape of your teeth and gums so you get up to 4 x more surface contact than a regular brush head** for deeper cleaning in hard-to-reach areas.

        Improves gum health in just 2 weeks*

        Improves gum health in just 2 weeks*

        With optimal cleaning from your DiamondClean, gums will become healthier in 2 weeks*. Removing up to 7x more plaque along the gum line than a manual toothbrush*, you'll get your healthiest smile.

        Choose from 5 modes including Polish and Sensitive

        Choose from 5 modes including Polish and Sensitive

        With DiamondClean, you get a refreshing clean every day. Our 5 modes cover all your brushing needs: Clean mode – for exceptional daily cleaning, Gum Care – to gently massage gums, Polish – to brighten your smile, Sensitive – for gentle yet effective cleaning of sensitive gums and White – the ideal mode to remove surface stains.

        Safe and gentle for your oral health needs

        Safe and gentle for your oral health needs

        Whatever your specific needs, you can be sure of a safe brushing experience with DiamondClean. Our sonic technology is suitable for use with braces, fillings, crowns and veneers, and can even be used in the daily treatment of gum disease.

        Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

        Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

        It takes just 2 minutes to thoroughly brush your teeth. Our Quadpacer lets you know when you've spent the optimal amount of time on each section of your mouth while our SmartTimer signals when your total time is up. Together they help you reach your recommended brushing time, every time.

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between your teeth, and its brush strokes break plaque up and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

        Technical Specifications

        • Modes

          Clean
          For exceptional everyday cleaning
          White
          Removes surface stains
          Sensitive
          Gentle teeth and gum cleaning
          Gum Care
          Gently massages gums
          Polish
          Brighten and polish your teeth

        • Items included

          Handle
          1 DiamondClean
          Brush heads
          1 C3 Premium Plaque Defence
          Travel case
          USB travel charger
          Charger base
          1

        • Design and finishing

          Colour
          Pink

        • Cleaning performance

          Speed
          Up to 62,000 brush movements/min
          Performance
          Removes up to 10 x more plaque*
          Health benefits
          Improves gum health in only two weeks
          Whitening benefits
          Whiter teeth from day 1**
          Timer
          Smart-timer and Quad-pacer

        • Ease of use

          Brush head system
          Easy click-on brush heads
          Battery indicator
          Illuminated icon indicates battery life
          Handle
          Slim ergonomic design
          Display
          Illuminated display

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Battery type
          Lithium ION
          Operating time (full to empty)
          Up to 2 weeks

        • Power

          Voltage
          100–240 V, 50–60 Hz

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              • based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on standard mod*vs a manual toothbrush**than a manual toothbrush, and with a leading whitening toothpaste

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount