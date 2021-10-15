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11
d
Days
20
h
Hours
59
m
Minutes
43
s
Seconds
Whiter teeth from day 1
Philips Sonicare's best whitening in our most elegant sonic electric toothbrush - pink edition. Switch to Philips Sonicare.
5 modes
1 brush head
USB travel charger
Thanks to its flexible design, it removes up to 10x more plaque from hard-to-reach areas* for a truly deep clean along the gum line and between teeth.
You get a personalised clean every time you brush with our adaptive cleaning technology. Soft rubber sides flex to let C3 Premium Plaque Control adapt to the shape of your teeth and gums, absorbing any excess brushing pressure and enhancing our sonic cleaning power. Bristles can then adjust to the shape of your teeth and gums so you get up to 4 x more surface contact than a regular brush head** for deeper cleaning in hard-to-reach areas.
With optimal cleaning from your DiamondClean, gums will become healthier in 2 weeks*. Removing up to 7x more plaque along the gum line than a manual toothbrush*, you'll get your healthiest smile.
Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips
Go to parts and accessories
Awards
4.3
of 5
308
Reviews
85%
recommend this product
Junix121
15/10/2021
United Kingdom
Great
Love clean with Sonic tootbrush is no 1 for me every day my smile is shine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX9361/62 Sonic electric toothbrush
Date of Use 2021-04-15
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX9361/62 Sonic electric toothbrush
Date of Use 2021-04-15
CanadianGirlInTheUK
29/08/2021
United Kingdom
Love, love, LOVE IT!
I’ve had my sonicare for over a month now and it’s fantastic, it’s had an immediate impact on my oral health from white teeth to less pain. The travel chargeable case is a really great addition too. The simple detachable stand means I’m no longer constantly knocking it over. It’s kinda perfect.
Pros
My whole mouth feels and is much healthier.
Cons
Non
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX9361/62 Sonic electric toothbrush
Date of Use 2020-07-29
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX9361/62 Sonic electric toothbrush
Date of Use 2020-07-29
Aga8617
25/04/2021
United Kingdom
Great product highly recommended
I always have a rotation toothbrush, after next one have break down I made some research about toothbrush and I found this one. The reviews was different, different people different expectations maybe. Anyway I decided to risk and spend over £100 god this toothbrush and I'm happy with my results ☺ so far my teeth never before been in good condition, I feel so clean after brushed- battery last long, all difficult settings etc overall I'm happy with this toothbrush, also recommend to my friends.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX9361/62 Sonic electric toothbrush
Date of Use 2020-03-25
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean HX9361/62 Sonic electric toothbrush
Date of Use 2020-03-25
We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind
We give products a second change with refurbishment
We help you replace parts instead of products
We take responsibility for our impact
Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024.
based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on standard mod<br>*vs a manual toothbrush<br>**than a manual toothbrush, and with a leading whitening toothpaste<br>