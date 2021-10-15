Both me and my partner were very impressed by this set of toothbrushes. We have used electric toothbrushes for a while but upon trying these, we noticed a considerable difference, especially with battery life and customization/options. To begin with, the toothbrushes feel made out of an excellent material. They feel sturdy and easy to hold (which is great for when it gets wet). The heads attach and detach easily. The charging stations give these toothbrushes a nice touch as they look sleek and modern. The toothbrushes provide lots of different features so that you can find what works best for you. It has 4 modes (Clean, White+, Deep Clean & Gum Health) and 3 intensities. I personally find the standard 'Clean' mode to work very, very well as is but here and there I switch it up to give my teeth a more thorough and precise clean. I don't do the White+ every day but I do use it now and then and feel like my teeth are whiter. The change isn't immediate or drastic but I do notice less stains. I like the pressure sensor feature too. I often find I go too hard which not only damages my gums and teeth, it also wears down the heads more quickly. Thanks to this feature I find that I have learnt what the right pressure is for my teeth which is great. The app is okay. My old electric toothbrush also had an app and it is something I wouldn't check very often. I still don't check it too often with this toothbrush but it is interesting to have a look here and there. The most important point for me, however, is the battery life of these units. It is absolutely fantastic. We charge them every 2 weeks give or take and they work wonderfully well from fresh charge to when it is running out. I personally hate having to charge things as I usually just forget if I have to do it too often and don't like leaving things plugged in at all times at a constant charge as it drains the battery capacity over time. This is a toothbrush you basically charge twice a month and that's it. It doesn't get better than that. All in all, it is an excellent set. There is no price at the time of review but after doing some looking online, it is quite a pricey set. However, for what you get, I can justify it. My teeth feel super fresh every single time I use it. It feels like a deep clean even with the normal setting on. I would personally recommend this set.