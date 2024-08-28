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2 year warranty
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Electric toothbrushes
All series
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Sonic electric toothbrush with 2 accessories and app
Support
HX9917/88
HX992W
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User manual
Data Act Document
All (21)
How does the brushing guidance work in the Sonicare app?
How can I recycle my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush?
Do I need an Alexa device to reorder replacement brush heads for my Sonicare?
How do I enable or disable the pressure sensor on my Sonicare?
How do I reorder Sonicare replacement brush heads with Alexa?
Philips SonicareCharging station
Philips SonicareCharging glass
DiamondClean Smart & DC 9000 Charging station
Philips SonicareCharging travel case
G3 Premium Gum Care2x Interchangeable sonic toothbrush heads
G3 Premium Gum Care4-pack interchangeable electric toothbrush heads
G3 Premium Gum Care4-pack interchangeable sonic toothbrush heads
S SensitiveStandard sonic toothbrush heads
My brush head is difficult to attach or remove.
I cannot connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app
My Sonicare toothbrush is not vibrating
My Sonicare toothbrush is not charging
My Sonicare toothbrush turns off by itself
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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