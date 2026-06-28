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NEW Next-Generation DiamondClean

Complete care is now 100% visible

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  • Up to 20 x more plaque removal even in hard-to-reach areas
  • Up to 20 x more plaque removal even in hard-to-reach areas
  • Up to 20 x more plaque removal even in hard-to-reach areas
  • Up to 20 x more plaque removal even in hard-to-reach areas
  • Up to 20 x more plaque removal even in hard-to-reach areas
  • Up to 20 x more plaque removal even in hard-to-reach areas
  • Up to 20 x more plaque removal even in hard-to-reach areas
  • Up to 20 x more plaque removal even in hard-to-reach areas
  • Up to 20 x more plaque removal even in hard-to-reach areas
  • Up to 20 x more plaque removal even in hard-to-reach areas

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean SmartSonic electric toothbrush with 2 accessories and app

HX9917/88

HX992W

4.4
| (433) Reviews | 87% recommend this product

Available in

Black
Black
Grey
Grey
White
White
Up to 20 x more plaque removal even in hard-to-reach areas
The DiamondClean Smart 9400 is our best toothbrush, for complete care. High-performance brush heads let you focus on all areas of your oral health and our Smart Sensor technology gives you personalised feedback and coaching.
See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

No. 1 Dental professional reccomended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide1

Complete care for a healthier mouth

Up to 20 x more plaque removal even in hard-to-reach areas

  • Up to 20x more plaque removal

  • Up to 7 x healthier gums

  • 4 modes and 3 intensities + vibrating lightring as pressure sensor

  • USB charging travel case + Charging glass

  • Personalised guidance from the Philips Sonicare app

Choose from 4 modes and 3 intensity settings

Choose from 4 modes and 3 intensity settings

With DiamondClean Smart you get the full works. Our 3 intensity settings let you boost your clean and our 4 modes cover all your brushing needs; Clean mode for exceptional daily cleaning, White+ to remove stains, Deep Clean+ for an invigorating deep clean, and Gum Health to gently clean along your gum line.

Guides your brushing and highlights missed areas

Guides your brushing and highlights missed areas

The Philips Sonicare app lets you know when you've achieved a thorough clean, and coaches you to be a better, more mindful brusher.

Takes you back to any missed spots for 100% coverage

Takes you back to any missed spots for 100% coverage

If you happen to miss a spot while brushing your teeth, your app's TouchUp feature will show you. You can then go back for a second pass, and be confident you are getting a complete clean, every time.

Technical specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

433

Reviews

87%

recommend this product

28/06/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Delighted

Delighted, my teeth have never been so clean. Excellent battery life

This review was made for DiamondClean Smart HX9917/89 Sonic electric toothbrush + 2 accessories and app

Date of Use 2026-05-15

This review was made for DiamondClean Smart HX9917/89 Sonic electric toothbrush + 2 accessories and app

Date of Use 2026-05-15

18/06/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Fabulous toothbrush

This toothbrush is excellent. It has a selection of settings and works brilliantly with the accompanying app, which guides the user where to brush and for how long. I thoroughly recommend this toothbrush. You will not be disappointed.

Pros

Easy to use, guided instructions via app, battery lasts approximately two weeks before it requires charging. Nice design with accompanying charging glass.

Cons

No cons that I can think of.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean Smart HX9917/89 Sonic electric toothbrush + 2 accessories and app

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean Smart HX9917/89 Sonic electric toothbrush + 2 accessories and app

05/07/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Best yet!

Having read up on the Phillips Diamond clean smart brush I was excited to get one. Pricey, unless purchased on a deal, but by far the best I've used to date. My teeth and gums have never felt or looked so good.

Pros

Gentle with real results

Cons

Price

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean Smart HX9917/88 Sonic electric toothbrush with 2 accessories and app

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DiamondClean Smart HX9917/88 Sonic electric toothbrush with 2 accessories and app

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024. 

  1. Removes up to 10 x more plaque vs a manual toothbrush

  2. compared to DiamondClean

  3. based on brushing for two minutes twice a day on standard mode