2 year warranty
NEW Next-Generation DiamondClean
Complete care is now 100% visible
HX9917/88
HX992W
Up to 20x more plaque removal
Up to 7 x healthier gums
4 modes and 3 intensities + vibrating lightring as pressure sensor
USB charging travel case + Charging glass
Personalised guidance from the Philips Sonicare app
With DiamondClean Smart you get the full works. Our 3 intensity settings let you boost your clean and our 4 modes cover all your brushing needs; Clean mode for exceptional daily cleaning, White+ to remove stains, Deep Clean+ for an invigorating deep clean, and Gum Health to gently clean along your gum line.
The Philips Sonicare app lets you know when you've achieved a thorough clean, and coaches you to be a better, more mindful brusher.
If you happen to miss a spot while brushing your teeth, your app's TouchUp feature will show you. You can then go back for a second pass, and be confident you are getting a complete clean, every time.
4.4
of 5
433
Reviews
87%
recommend this product
Norfolklad
28/06/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Delighted
Delighted, my teeth have never been so clean. Excellent battery life
This review was made for DiamondClean Smart HX9917/89 Sonic electric toothbrush + 2 accessories and app
Date of Use 2026-05-15
This review was made for DiamondClean Smart HX9917/89 Sonic electric toothbrush + 2 accessories and app
Date of Use 2026-05-15
Benna3
18/06/2025
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Fabulous toothbrush
This toothbrush is excellent. It has a selection of settings and works brilliantly with the accompanying app, which guides the user where to brush and for how long. I thoroughly recommend this toothbrush. You will not be disappointed.
Pros
Easy to use, guided instructions via app, battery lasts approximately two weeks before it requires charging. Nice design with accompanying charging glass.
Cons
No cons that I can think of.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean Smart HX9917/89 Sonic electric toothbrush + 2 accessories and app
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean Smart HX9917/89 Sonic electric toothbrush + 2 accessories and app
05/07/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Best yet!
Having read up on the Phillips Diamond clean smart brush I was excited to get one. Pricey, unless purchased on a deal, but by far the best I've used to date. My teeth and gums have never felt or looked so good.
Pros
Gentle with real results
Cons
Price
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean Smart HX9917/88 Sonic electric toothbrush with 2 accessories and app
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DiamondClean Smart HX9917/88 Sonic electric toothbrush with 2 accessories and app
Based on a study of over 2600 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom in 2023-2024.
Removes up to 10 x more plaque vs a manual toothbrush
compared to DiamondClean
based on brushing for two minutes twice a day on standard mode