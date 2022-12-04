2 year warranty
Discontinued
LUM11005U3021X2
Cool white light of 6000 K
Longer-lasting LED bulbs
Compact all-in-one design
HL [~HB3/HB4], off-road use
For a contemporary, cool-white-light look, upgrade your car headlights with Philips Ultinon Pro3021 LED bulbs. Featuring powerful LED chips with a colour temperature of 6000 Kelvin, these superior bulbs are designed for maximum driving comfort. Spot obstacles faster and drive with more confidence without dazzling other road-users. Get both performance and style with our Philips Ultinon Pro3021 LED bulbs.
The right LED light is a quality light that lasts longer. Philips Ultinon Pro3021 bulbs have a durable design with a high-performance heat sink that diverts heat away from the light's critical components. They offer up to 2000 hours' lifetime, which can be as much as four times longer than the halogen bulbs they replace***.
Optimised LED bulb size is key because some optics can be very small. While other LED retrofit solutions on the market may feature an external driver box, our Philips Ultinon Pro3021 LED offers an integrated driver box, making installation quicker and hassle-free. The compact design fits a wider range of car models and can be easily installed by specialist mechanics. Make the change you need! Follow the step-by-step instruction guide here**** and indicative compatibility list here*****.
3.0
of 5
1
Review
Arjimiro
04/12/2022
España
Philips employee
Verified buyer
Buena calidad pero sin lo más importante
[Employee of philipsglobal] Las bombillas van bien ,no es que se te ponga la noche como el día pero bien . Haora por el precio podía tener la homologación .
Pros
La colocacion
Cons
La luz no es muy intensa y no homologadas
This review was made for Ultinon Pro3021 LUM11005U3021X2 Elegante luz LED
This review was made for Ultinon Pro3021 LUM11005U3021X2 Elegante luz LED
It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements. The lamps are not permitted for use on public roads.
Visit Philips.com/AutomotiveSupport for details
Available on philips.com/LEDcompatibility-check
Visit philips.com/LED-bulbs