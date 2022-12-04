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All series

  • Show the way forwards with LED light
  • Show the way forwards with LED light
  • Show the way forwards with LED light
  • Show the way forwards with LED light
  • Show the way forwards with LED light
  • Show the way forwards with LED light
  • Show the way forwards with LED light
  • Show the way forwards with LED light
  • Show the way forwards with LED light
  • Show the way forwards with LED light

Discontinued

Ultinon Pro3021LED headlight bulbs

LUM11005U3021X2

3
| (1) Review
Show the way forwards with LED light
Philips LED headlight bulbs* are designed to provide outstanding value, comfortable illumination and reliable performance. Built for long life and easy installation, these bulbs are your perfect upgrades from halogen to LED technology.
See all benefits

Stylish LED lighting that's easy to fit

Show the way forwards with LED light

  • Cool white light of 6000 K

  • Longer-lasting LED bulbs

  • Compact all-in-one design

  • HL [~HB3/HB4], off-road use

Quality, cool white light

For a contemporary, cool-white-light look, upgrade your car headlights with Philips Ultinon Pro3021 LED bulbs. Featuring powerful LED chips with a colour temperature of 6000 Kelvin, these superior bulbs are designed for maximum driving comfort. Spot obstacles faster and drive with more confidence without dazzling other road-users. Get both performance and style with our Philips Ultinon Pro3021 LED bulbs.

Long-life bulbs

The right LED light is a quality light that lasts longer. Philips Ultinon Pro3021 bulbs have a durable design with a high-performance heat sink that diverts heat away from the light's critical components. They offer up to 2000 hours' lifetime, which can be as much as four times longer than the halogen bulbs they replace***.

Easy installation

Optimised LED bulb size is key because some optics can be very small. While other LED retrofit solutions on the market may feature an external driver box, our Philips Ultinon Pro3021 LED offers an integrated driver box, making installation quicker and hassle-free. The compact design fits a wider range of car models and can be easily installed by specialist mechanics. Make the change you need! Follow the step-by-step instruction guide here**** and indicative compatibility list here*****.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
2
1

04/12/2022

España

España

Philips employee

Verified buyer

Buena calidad pero sin lo más importante

[Employee of philipsglobal] Las bombillas van bien ,no es que se te ponga la noche como el día pero bien . Haora por el precio podía tener la homologación .

Pros

La colocacion

Cons

La luz no es muy intensa y no homologadas

This review was made for Ultinon Pro3021 LUM11005U3021X2 Elegante luz LED

This review was made for Ultinon Pro3021 LUM11005U3021X2 Elegante luz LED

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Disclaimers

  1. It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements. The lamps are not permitted for use on public roads.

  2. Visit Philips.com/AutomotiveSupport for details

  3. Available on philips.com/LEDcompatibility-check

  4. Visit philips.com/LED-bulbs